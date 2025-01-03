EastEnders: Priya Nandra-Hart new fan favourite as she cleans up crime scene after Nish downfall

Priya Nandra-Hart has emerged a new favourite among EastEnders fans as she sprang into action following the death of Nish. This came as he returned to torment ex-wife Suki, springing a sinister plan into action.

With the help of grandson Nugget, Nish crashed Suki and Eve’s wedding – cornering them in their bridal suite, and poisoning Eve. Determined to have his revenge, he then attacked Suki, beating her in full view of family and neighbours from the hotel balcony.

As Ravi rushed to the rescue, Nish plunged to his death – taking Suki to the ground with him. Although Suki survived her fall, Nish was a goner – his reign of terror finally coming to an end.

It’s Priya’s time to shine (Credit: BBC)

Priya leads the clean-up following death of Nish on EastEnders

However, there was still some work to do – and with Nugget being implicated in Nish’s plan (even helping him to fake his own death!) there was some evidence left to clean up.

This was when Priya jumped to action – cleaning up Nish’s hiding place, which was full of evidence of Nugget’s involvement. After an impromptu trip to the Minute Mart, where she loaded up on cleaning supplies, Priya got to work – still wearing her wedding glad rags.

Priya donned the marigolds to help Nugget (Credit: BBC)

Fans heap praise on ‘brilliant’ Priya

As the episode aired, fans took to social media to share their appreciation of Priya.

“Can we take a minute to recognise how brilliant Priya was tonight – leaping into action to take control,” said one fan.

“Ravi being front and centre where he belongs and best of all, Priya running away with the show. Particular highlights: the snooker room scene and her shuffling around cleaning up a crime scene in a fur coat and ball gown,” another wrote.

“As much as Nugget deserved Priya going absolutely mental at him, I did love seeing her go into protective/lioness/mama bear mode for her kid,” said a third.

“Priya has become one of EastEnders’ greatest characters in such a short space of time,” a fourth agreed.

“Priya has fast become one of my favourite soap characters of all time. I hope EastEnders see her potential and Sophie’s insane talent and keep her around for a long time,” wrote another fan.

Will 2025 be the year of Priya?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!