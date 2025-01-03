EastEnders star Navin Chowdhry applauded for performance as ‘best soap villain’ Nish Panesar after grisly exit

Fans of EastEnders have heaped praise upon star Navin Chowdhry for his performance as Nish Panesar following his shocking death last night (airing Thursday, December 2).

This came as Nish returned for his revenge on Suki and Eve’s wedding day. Knocking both Denise and Vinny unconscious (not bad for a man on death’s door), nasty Nish snuck into the hotel where he poisoned Eve and attacked Suki.

And, as Nish confronted his ex-wife, it quickly became clear that he was planning on going out with a bang.

Nish took a tumble (Credit: BBC)

Nish dies amid revenge attack on Suki and Eve

Ravi raced onto the scene to stop Nish, but only succeeded in getting a mouthful of spite for his trouble. And as he lashed out, Nish toppled to his death – dragging Suki down with him.

Thankfully, Suki survived her fall, but Nish wasn’t so lucky – and his reign of terror finally came to an end as he crumpled onto the cold, hard concrete.

A gruesome end to one of EastEnders’ most memorable villains. And, as the scenes aired, fans were full of praise for actor Navin Chowdhry’s performance as Nish.

Navin has been phenomenal as Nish (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans pay tribute to Navin Chowdhry as Nish dies

Writing on X, fans paid tribute to Navin’s performance as his exit scenes aired. And many were quick to hail Nish as one of the soap’s ‘best villains.’

“Sad to see you go Nish, one of the best villains since Jonny Allen days and Trevor. You certainly wasn’t deserved to be killed off, you was a joy to watch on screen. Daddy Nish won’t be forgotten tbh. Navin chowdhury thankyou for your time on the show,” wrote one fan.

“Navin Chowdhry – the villian that we loved to hate. Totally believable as a villian too – not ridiculous like Stephen in Coronation Street! Sad to see him go.” said another.

“WOW! What an incredible week of Episodes. #EastEnders really do have the best team in the business. Wishing Navin all the very best for the future. A superb actor who portrayed a terrific and complex villain in Nish Panesar. I can’t wait to see what comes next,” wrote a third.

“There’s a fine line between character and actor. Make no mistake that Nish Panesar is a horrible character. A true villain. Rotten to the core. But Navin Chowdhry is a fantastic actor. What he brought to that role in the last couple of episodes. Bravo,” another agreed.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

