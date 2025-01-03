Fans of EastEnders have predicted that young Nugget is on track to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps and become the ‘next Nish Panesar’. This comes as the teenager abetted Nish’s evasion of the law – ultimately leading to his vengeful attack on Suki and Eve’s wedding.

Manipulated by a dying Nish, Nugget inadvertently helped Nish in his plan to further torment his ex-wife and her bride-to-be, bringing him food and supplies as he hid out from the police – even helping to fake his death as Nish’s scheme came to fruition.

Poisoning Eve and cornering Suki, Nish was about to take his revenge when Ravi intercepted. And, as Ravi lashed out, Nish took a tumble from the hotel balcony, killing himself and seriously injuring Suki.

Nish returned to terrorise Suki and Eve (Credit: BBC)

Nugget takes the blame as Suki and Eve’s lives hang in the balance

Nugget was left shocked as he watched the scene unfold, seemingly more worried for Nish than he was Suki. And, as sister Avani blamed him – not entirely inaccurately – for Nish’s rampage, fans were left wondering what the future might hold.

Is Nugget headed down a dark path?

Nish has been manipulating Nugget into doing his bidding (Credit: BBC)

Nugget on track to become ‘the next Nish’ EastEnders fans predict

Writing on X as last night’s episode aired, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. And, even as Nish’s reign of terror came to an end, many predicted that his evil legacy might live on – in Nugget.

“Wouldn’t surprise me if Nugget tried to finish what Nish started somewhere down the line. He’s in his head and he ain’t getting out,” wrote one fan.

“I wonder if Nugget ends up being similar to Nish in the future, as he seems to think Nish is not a bad person, maybe he will act like him eventually..” said another.

“Nugget is definitely going to be Nish 2.0,” predicted a third.

“Nugget will be Nish’s successor,” another viewer agreed.

“Why do I feel like Nugget is going to turn into Nish Jr?” asked one fan.

Could Nugget follow in his grandfather’s footsteps?

