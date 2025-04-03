Julie Goodyear’s husband shares rare photo of Coronation Street star in emotional dementia update

The husband of Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear has shared a rare photo of her online in a dementia update.

Husband Scott Brand shared a photo of Julie happy at home after having a ‘fantastic day’ together.

The photo was taken on the star’s 83rd birthday at their home in Lancashire.

Julie Goodyear husband Scott gives update following star’s dementia diagnosis

On March 29, Julie celebrated her 83rd birthday with her husband Scott by her side.

Scott then posted a photo of Julie online, smiling towards the camera. He captioned the image: “Just got home with my lovely wife and we’ve had a fantastic day together.

“Thank you so much for all your birthday wishes from both of us.”

The update was posted on Facebook following on from the Bet Lynch actress’ dementia diagnosis announcement in June 2023.

The star appeared in Coronation Street between the years of 1966-2003 as the legendary Weatherfield landlady.

After her dementia diagnosis, it was confirmed that Julie would not be giving any interviews, with Scott updating fans on Julie’s health through social media posts since.

Julie Goodyear’s husband opens up on ‘painful’ journey

In a TV advert, titled The Long Goodbye, Julie’s husband opened up about the pain he experiences watching Julie deteriorate.

He shared: “I miss the fun-loving wife that Julie had always been – the larger-than-life personality that brightened up everywhere she went, and the smile that lit up every room.

“All of this is now slowly fading away and it’s extremely painful for me to watch this deterioration. Not being able to spontaneously go out as husband and wife, holding hands as we stroll along, going for meals together and going shopping – all these losses for me symbolise the Long Goodbye.”

Husband Scott cares for Julie, also receiving support from the Alzheimer’s Society who have ‘helped him cope.’

