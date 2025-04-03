EastEnders fans adamant Kathy is still covering for real Cindy attacker

EastEnders fans are certain that Kathy wasn’t actually the true Cindy attacker and that she’s taking the blame for someone else.

Viewers of the BBC soap will know that Cindy was attacked on Christmas Day last year, sparking a huge whodunnit.

And while Kathy confessed to being Cindy’s attacker during the soap’s 40th anniversary week, fans are certain she’s lying.

She was attacked at Christmas (Credit: BBC)

Cindy Beale’s attack in EastEnders

Cindy Beale was attacked on Christmas Day 2024 in EastEnders after being hit on the head with a shovel, falling unconscious into the snow.

Beforehand, a lot of people had been out to get Cindy, with Junior and Cindy’s affair becoming public knowledge.

With Cindy eventually waking up in the hospital, she initially believed that Lauren Branning had been the one to hurt her.

However, she then started turning her attention to just about everyone else in her family.

But, during the soap’s 40th anniversary scenes, Kathy confessed to Cindy that she was the one who attacked her.

This came after Cindy had accused Ian and Peter of striking the blow, with Kathy then admitting that she hit her on the head and wished she’d finished her off.

Last night (Wednesday, April 2) in Walford, Lauren finally told Peter that she wasn’t the one to attack Cindy. Kathy was…

Kathy confessed – but, was it her? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans certain Kathy is covering for true Cindy attacker

Despite the soap still pushing the idea of Kathy being Cindy’s attacker, fans still believe that she’s covering for someone else and that the true attacker is still out there.

One person on X wrote: “I know it’s canon but I still don’t believe Kathy whacked Cindy. It just feels like they’re lying to my face.”

Another fan added: “I had the same thought. I was convinced Peter did it until this episode. Now idk who it could be unless he’s playing them as well and going along with Kathy saying she hit Cindy.”

On Reddit, a third fan then asked: “Who actually believes Kathy did it?,” to which another viewer replied: “Not. Me. It doesn’t make any sense that it was Kathy.”

A final person finished: “Honestly no, it was revealed way too casually. And it doesn’t make sense why Ian would say it was Peter.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

