Viewers tuned in to the soap this morning (Wednesday, September 3) to learn that EastEnders isn’t available on BBC iPlayer today. EastEnders is usually available for streaming at 6am between Monday and Thursday, ahead of its 7.30pm broadcast time on BBC One.

That hasn’t been the case today though, and EastEnders isn’t available on BBC iPlayer this morning.

But why isn’t EastEnders on BBC iPlayer today? And when is it on next?

Jack and Ravi fired a gun as they wrestled (Credit: BBC)

Why isn’t EastEnders playing on BBC iPlayer today?

The BBC hasn’t made EastEnders available for streaming this morning. This is to keep the events of tonight’s special episode a secret until 7.30pm, when it airs on BBC One like it usually does.

This means that fans will have to wait until this evening to discover who Jack and Ravi accidentally shot. Jack had attempted to get the gun back from Ravi who, in turn, had broken into the house to steal it for himself.

After Denise told him what Ravi had done, Jack confronted his former love rival. The pair then began fighting as they wrestled over the firearm, collapsing onto the Square garden.

As the gun went off, Kat and Zoe had been taking their own confrontation out on the Square. Not able to face her mum, Zoe was determined to get away, while Kat attempted to convince her daughter to stay. As the closest to the gunshot, Kat and Zoe are the likeliest victims… but does the soap have a twist in store?

Tonight’s episode will reveal what Zoe’s been hiding (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders to air special episode as Zoe’s secret is revealed tonight

Ahead of tonight’s episode, Executive Producer Ben Wadey teased what the soap had in store for Kat and Zoe tonight.

Ben said: “As Zoe makes her dramatic return to Walford next week, more than one secret in her past will come to light as we look to explore the reasons behind her return, and what has happened in the past twenty years to make her the person she is today.”

What is Zoe hiding?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers next week: Julie’s hiding something, Callum’s dad returns, and Jack tries to stitch up Ravi