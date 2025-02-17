EastEnders isn’t on BBC iPlayer this morning – here’s when the soap is on next

EastEnders won’t air early on BBC iPlayer this morning (Monday, February 17) as it celebrates its 40th anniversary week.

With a huge fire about to destroy The Queen Vic, things are certainly hotting up in Walford.

Here’s when you can catch all of the drama on the Square next as fans are forced to wait longer.

Big things are coming (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders scraps BBC iPlayer early release for 40th week

This week will see the soap celebrate its 40th anniversary, with the special date happening on Wednesday, February 19th.

To mark the milestone occasion, fans will be treated to a huge Queen Vic fire as well as a live episode on the 20th.

With fans about to be left on the edge of their seats, the soap won’t air its episode early from 6am on BBC iPlayer this week.

Instead, fans will have to wait until the soap airs on the BBC’s main channel on the evening.

Tonight, the soap will air at 7.30pm for half an hour.

The rest of the week’s schedule looks like this: a half an hour episode will air at 7.30pm on Tuesday, a special hour long episode will air from 7.30pm-8.30pm on Wednesday, and then a live episode will air from 7.30pm-8pm on Thursday.

These episodes will also be uploaded to iPlayer at the same time.

Who will survive the fire? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders 40th anniversary celebrations tonight

This evening will see the start of the 40th celebrations kick off as Billy and Honey prepare to get wed.

The Mitchells strive to make the big day one to remember, but will the couple get married?

Elsewhere, Cindy is desperate to find out who her attacker is and ends up confronting one of the suspects with a gun.

And the drama just keeps on coming as both Ravi and Jack try to fight to be the man Denise chooses as her partner.

But, as we know, the decision is out of Denise’s hands and is instead in the hands of the viewers as the interactive vote opens on Wednesday night…

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

