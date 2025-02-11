EastEnders 40th anniversary – live episode date, all returning stars, interactive vote, and deadly Queen Vic fire

The EastEnders 40th anniversary arrives next week and the soap is definitely pulling out all of the stops to celebrate.

We’re expecting huge things and lots of Walford drama, and we’ve already been given lots of exciting spoilers to get us hooked.

Here’s everything we know about the 40th so far and exactly what we can expect from the big celebrations.

The live episode will take place on the 20th of Feb (Credit: BBC)

Live episode date

EastEnders’ actual 40th anniversary is on Wednesday, February 19, which will see the soap air for one hour.

This episode will build up to a special live instalment the next day on Thursday, February 20.

The half hour episode will air from 7.30pm-8pm and will see the outcome of an interactive vote be played out on screen.

Interactive vote

This interactive vote will allow for viewers to vote on who Denise Fox should be with – Jack or Ravi.

Votes will open at the end of the Wednesday hour-long episode and will remain open until 7.10pm on the 20th.

As well as this, a mysterious second vote will take place which could change the lives of those is Walford forever…

The winning vote will then play out in the live episode as the cast act out one of two possible scripts.

Wedding celebrations

In a positive element to the anniversary, Honey and Billy will prepare to say ‘I do.’

It’s unclear whether they end up getting wed, but with the celebrations then moving onto The Vic (before disaster strikes), it looks likely.

Grant’s back! (Credit: BBC)

All returning stars

In the lead up to the anniversary, we’ve seen a fair few former Walford faces make a return to the soap.

And, we’re expecting more to join them for the milestone occasion. One name that has been officially confirmed is that of Grant Mitchell.

Grant will return to the Square this week ahead of the 40th anniversary, coming to Phil’s aid as his mental health continues to decline.

No other names have been confirmed to return by the soap as of yet, but we’re hoping for a few surprises next week.

Killer on the loose

Reiss Colwell is lurking in Walford next week, with both Sonia and Bianca having no idea he’s nearby.

Things soon take a turn when Bianca comes face to face with Reiss, desperate to make him pay. But, who will come out on top?

Birth

On the topic of Reiss and Sonia, Sonia will find herself going into labour in the middle of a huge fire (more on this later.)

But, will both Sonia and her baby girl be okay? We know that Natalie Cassidy is leaving the soap soon, but could this be how she goes?

Who attacked Cindy? (Credit: BBC)

Cindy attacker showdown

Another major storyline reaching its peak next week is the Cindy whodunnit. At Christmas, Cindy was attacked by a mysterious person and has been desperate to find out who was behind it ever since.

As she threatens who she believes to be her attacker with a gun, will she finally find out who is out to get her?

Michelle Collins has told the Metro that Cindy will be heavily involved in the lead-up to the live episode but Michelle won’t actually star in the live episode itself… Interesting…

EastEnders 40th anniversary: Deadly fire

Next week will see a huge fire rip through The Queen Vic as many lives will be on the line.

Jack will attempt to help as many people as he can reach safety but it’s clear that not everyone will make it out alive.

But, with most of Walford inside the Vic when it goes up in flames, who will die inside?

Joe Swash will host a special episode (Credit: BBC)

Special episodes

As well as the usual EastEnders episodes, there will also be a few special episodes airing to celebrate 40 years of the soap.

Joe Swash will host a special Lock-In episode which will see him interview the stars involved in the key 40th storylines.

Ross Kemp will also host a documentary looking back on the last 40 years of drama and storylines. These will be made available on BBC iPlayer.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as The Queen Vic goes up in flames

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!