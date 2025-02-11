EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as The Queen Vic goes up in flames on Honey and Billy’s wedding day

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Billy and Honey’s wedding day takes an awful turn as The Vic goes on fire.

And, Cindy think she knows who attacked her – and threatens them with a gun.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

1. Honey and Billy’s wedding day

Honey and Billy and their family put in the final finishing touches before their wedding ceremony, determined to make this an extra special day.

With Honey walking down the aisle to marry her groom, will they say ‘I do?’

EastEnders spoilers next week 2. Cindy causes chaos

Cindy determined to expose her attacker and fuelled by a revelation from Priya, Cindy heads to The Vic ready to have it out with the person she suspects is the culprit.

Interrupting the wedding celebrations, she leaves everyone with their jaws on the floor as she publicly accuses someone of attacking her.

Later on, Cindy’s anger grows as she grabs a gun and points it at one of the suspects. Confronting them, she faces the person who took her locket.

But the situation soon changes as Cindy gets closer to learning who really attacked her at Christmas.

3. Bianca comes face to face with Grant

Bianca spots Grant on the Square and makes her disgust known.

A huge row then breaks out… But, what’s the reason for Bianca’s upset?

EastEnders spoilers next week 4. Phil’s loved ones try to save him

Grant tries to raise Phil’s spirits as Phil sits down with Lexi to help her with something. Nobody knows just how much Phil is struggling as he makes a decision…

Linda shows deep concern for Phil when she finds something at No.55 that makes her fear that Phil’s a danger to himself.

Linda then gathers Grant and Nigel as they all head to the garage.

They try to do everything they can to stop Phil from hurting himself, but Phil doesn’t think there’s anything anyone can do to help. But, can his loved ones get through to him?

5. Reiss is on the loose

Bianca and Sonia enjoy the wedding celebrations but have no idea that Reiss is in Walford. Bianca gets the shock of her life when she’s later confronted by him whilst at No.25.

Bianca’s desperate to make Reiss pay for his crimes… And it isn’t long before Sonia is also in danger as she goes into labour in the middle of a huge pub fire…

6. The Queen Vic goes up in flames

Two huge showdowns lead to a massive explosion as The Queen Vic goes up in flames with lots of Walford residents trapped inside.

Jack tries to bring as many people as he can to safety as the pub starts to collapse on those trapped inside.

It becomes clear that not everyone will make it out alive…

7. Denise chooses

Both Jack and Ravi try to prove themselves as the right man for Denise as she’s smitten with both of them.

As the fire starts, Denise finds both Jack and Ravi getting involved as she realises she must make a decision.

As Denise announces which man she has chosen, the audience’s vote comes into fruition. But, who will be the winning man?

