EastEnders fans think they’ve worked out where Ian Beale was on the night Cindy Beale was attacked in the Square.

Ian vowed that he didn’t attack Cindy on Christmas Day despite several people pointing the finger at him.

Now, fans think they know exactly where Ian was and have conjured up an alibi for him…

Cindy accused Ian (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Ian accused of attack

On Christmas Day, Cindy was attacked with a shovel outside. She later awoke from a coma in the hospital and had no idea who attacked her.

Ever since, she’s been working her way through the Knight and Beale family, accusing each individual member of striking the blow.

And now, it seems that she’s turned attention towards former fiancé, Ian Beale.

This week, Cindy initially accused Kathy of being the one to attack her but then Kathy made it clear that it wasn’t her. If she had tried to attack her, she ‘would’ve finished the job.’

Cindy then realised that her locket was missing, and that it must’ve been taken during the attack.

Piecing everything together, she then told Junior that Ian must’ve attacked her and taken the locket due to its connection to Lucy.

Is Amelia Ian’s alibi? (Credit: BBC)

Fan theory: Ian with Amelia on the night of attack?

Fans aren’t siding with Cindy though as they believe that Ian is innocent. They now think that Ian was actually with Amelia – a sex worker – on the night of Cindy’s attack.

Amelia, last week, spoke to Gina, asking questions about Cindy’s attack. And, now fans think she’s connected to Ian…

One fan wrote: “I reckon Amelia the sex worker is Ian’s alibi for the night of Cindy’s attack. He’s got form.”

Another fan agreed and said: “Do we think there might be more to “Amelia” than meets the eye? Seemed a lot for a one scene character. She’s apparently a sex worker and we do know that Ian likes that sort of thing when he’s in an emotional crisis….?

A third person replied: “Hmm I think you might be onto something.” But, is Amelia Ian’s alibi?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Did Ian attack Cindy in EastEnders? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!