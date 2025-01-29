EastEnders: As fans beg for Cindy attacker to be revealed, will it be soon? Here’s all we know

Cindy Beale was attacked on Christmas Day last year and EastEnders fans are desperate to know who her attacker is.

Last night (Tuesday, January 28), the Knights suspected that Gina might’ve attacked Cindy, but she then shut their theories down.

But, with fans wondering when the storyline will end, here’s all we know!

Someone hit Cindy with a shovel (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Cindy Beale attacked

On Christmas Day, the truth about Cindy and Junior’s affair came out. And, someone tried to silence her by hitting her on the head with a shovel.

After Cindy awoke from her coma, she was desperate to find out who hurt her and it wasn’t long before Lauren was a prime suspect.

But, Lauren admitted that she only found Cindy and turned her over. Then the attention turned towards Gina and Anna after the bloody shovel was discovered by George in the barrel store.

Anna explained that she thought one of her family had attacked Cindy and had hid the shovel. It wasn’t her though as she was looking after Tyson the Dog when Cindy got attacked.

And most recently, Gina was exposed by Junior as having been the one to throw the brick through Reiss’ window, aimed at Cindy. She promised that she didn’t attack her mum though and had only thrown it to move the focus on the Fords instead of on her family.

She then shared her alibi with Cindy – she was sleeping with Freddie at the time of Cindy’s attack.

Viewers want answers (Credit: BBC)

Fans desperate for whodunnit reveal

Fans really want to find out who attacked Cindy sooner rather than later. They think the storyline is dragging and just want to know who hit her with that shovel.

One fan commented: “I’ll say I clumped Cindy just for this storyline to end.”

Another person wrote: “Wonder how long they’re gonna drag out the Cindy storyline…,” accompanied by a snooze emoji.

A third viewer added: “This Cindy storyline is so boring, Can we move on now?”

And, some fans don’t even care about who the attacker is, just wanting to get rid of the storyline altogether.

One person said: “I think they are dragging this Cindy storyline out so much. Does anyone even care about Cindy at this point?”

Another viewer finished: “At this point, does anyone even care who attacked Cindy anymore? Such a [bleep] storyline, being played out in slow motion…. (Plus, we all know it’s Kojo [bleep]!!)”

The whodunnit continues… (Credit: BBC)

When will Cindy’s attacker be revealed?

Currently, we are making our way through the list of Cindy’s attack suspects and are going through their alibis.

We still have a few more to go which looks to coincide nicely with the soap’s 40th anniversary in February.

Whilst it hasn’t yet been confirmed exactly when Cindy’s attacker will be revealed, it will most likely tie in with these 40th storylines with big things being expected for the milestone occasion.

But, who exactly attacked Cindy? Was it someone close to her? And, what was their motive?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.