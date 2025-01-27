EastEnders: Did Gina attack Cindy? All the evidence stacking up

Junior Knight dropped a huge secret about Gina to his family in The Vic in tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, January 27th.)

Gina had been acting suspiciously and having secret conversations with Harry, and Anna reckoned something was going on. And, she was right to think so.

But, as it’s revealed that Gina threw the brick through Reiss’ window, did she attack Cindy on Christmas Day?

Gina wrote the message (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Gina threw Cindy brick threw window

With it still being a mystery as to who attacked Cindy with the shovel on Christmas Day, tensions are high within the Knight family.

This evening, Anna saw Gina talking to Harry and then confronted her about it at Kathy’s. She wanted to know exactly who Gina was with on the night their mum was attacked.

Gina then noted that Anna’s alibi – looking after Tyson the Dog – was really weak, wondering if she was telling the truth about where she was herself.

Later on, Junior wasn’t having a great day as Monique had stopped him from seeing Xavier considering how he was a suspect in Cindy’s attack case.

He then headed to The Vic and decided to spill a huge secret of Gina’s. She was the one who threw the brick at Reiss’ window with the message that told Cindy that she ‘should’ve stayed dead.’

Junior then went a step even further and said that Gina was Cindy’s attacker…

Gina tries to explain herself (Credit: BBC)

Did Gina attack her mum?

Junior’s revelation leaves the Knight family pointing the finger at Gina this week as she tries to explain her side of the story.

Ian tries to encourage Cindy to call the police but she’s adamant that she has a plan and doesn’t need his interference.

Gina tries to plead her innocence, but she certainly looks dodgy. But, what does the evidence look like so far?

Well, Gina wasn’t best pleased when she found out her mum was sleeping with her brother. In other words, she had motive.

She’s also been having very secretive chats with Harry about something… And, then there’s that huge ‘clue’ of the bloody shovel being found in the barrel room of The Vic. It’s unclear who put it there, but someone did.

And, now, Junior’s suggested that Gina was the one to throw the brick through Reiss’ window directed at Cindy…

But, is all as it seems? Could it be that the person who threw the brick is a different person to the person who attacked Cindy with the shovel? Or, did she do it?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

