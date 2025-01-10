With Cindy Beale’s attacker’s identity still yet to be discovered, EastEnders fans think Ian is the true culprit.

Ian definitely had a motive considering he’d just discovered that Cindy had cheated on him with Junior not long before her attack.

And after some suspicious behaviour… fans think that he’s the one to blame for the whole thing.

Was Ian responsible? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Ian twist in Cindy attacker mystery

Cindy’s attacker is yet to be exposed and viewers currently have no idea which one of the suspects struck the blow.

However, they now think that Cindy’s fiancé Ian might have been the one to attack her after finding out about her affair with Junior on Christmas Day.

They’ve also noted that Ian’s behaviour in last night’s episode (Thursday, January 9) was rather out of character and bizarre. His sudden joy over watching cat videos and drinking wine has fans thinking that he’s trying to hide something… something shovel shaped.

This theory comes after Cindy woke up from her coma and started saying Ian’s name.

One fan commented: “Using Ian’s cat videos as possible foreshadowing is one of the campest things this show has ever done and I love it.”

Another person noted: “Ian is NOT the type to watch cat videos!!!”

A third viewer added: “Cindy calling out Ian’s name – was he the one who attacked Cindy?”

A fourth person wondered: “Maybe Ian hit her?,” whilst a fifth fan said: “Yeah, Ian is more suss than George in all this.”

Who was to blame? (Credit: BBC)

Who attacked Cindy?

Cindy was attacked on Christmas Day (2024) after her affair with Junior was exposed to her family. Nobody was best pleased with the revelation, casting Cindy out of the family.

Later on, Cindy was hit with a shovel by somebody, being rushed to hospital and put in a coma.

With Cindy finally waking up, EastEnders spoilers reveal that the police think that she was attacked by someone she knows. And then, Lauren is arrested on suspicion of being the one to attack her.

But, did Lauren really do it? Or, have the police got the completely wrong end of the stick?

