EastEnders spoilers for Christmas and New Year: First Look as Cindy and Junior’s affair is exposed

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Cindy’s affair is finally revealed to the whole of her family on Christmas Day as a huge fight breaks out.

Elsewhere, Suki and Eve’s hen do turns into chaos as the police interrupt celebrations.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

1. Cindy and Junior’s affair revealed

Cindy realises that a recording with evidence of her affair has become accessible to someone… and she’s desperate to silence her blackmailer. Things are made awkward though as Cindy plots away, with George inviting the Beales over to The Vic for Christmas dinner.

On Christmas Day, the truth about Cindy finally comes out and causes huge chaos for both the Beatles and the Knights as they deal with the aftermath… But, what will the consequences be for Cindy and Junior?

2. Tensions high for Lauren and Peter

Lauren and Peter keep arguing as Ian tries to speak to Cindy about Lauren’s situation before the family meal… But, can the couple make peace with each other?

3. Yolande restores her faith

After forgetting the anniversary of Patrick’s son Paul’s death and after shutting Denise and Patrick out, Yolande apologises. She then heads to the church to meet up with the other women who Pastor Clayton assaulted.

On the day of his burial, Yolande finally feels as though she has rediscovered her faith.

EastEnders spoilers: 4. Ruby’s not wanted

Stacey goes to chat to Martin about Ruby but is stunned to discover that they’re both living together. Martin assures Stacey that nothing is going on between him and Ruby though…

Ruby then gatecrashes the Slater family meal and causes tensions to rise. Whilst Martin rushes to support Stacey when she needs him the most, he soon turns his attention to Ruby once again.

Stacey then lashes out at Ruby before Ruby advises Martin to give Stacey the support she needs. But, just how torn does Martin feel?

5. Kim’s choir faces a hurdle

Kim gets ready for her choir to take to the stage but things don’t go how she wanted… She’s also not happy when the wrong Christmas calendar arrives.

EastEnders spoilers: 6. Suki and Eve prepare to get wed

Suki and Eve get ready for their joint hen do but things are quickly ruined when the police arrive and reveal that Nish has been seen in Walford. After this, Suki then worries if they’re safe going ahead with the wedding…

Reflecting, Suki makes the decision to go ahead with their plans. However, she’s unaware that Nish is trying to work his way through to Nugget.

As Nish lurks and watches Suki and Eve, will he make sure that they don’t get to say ‘I do?’ on their big day?

7. Denise and Ravi get close

With Nish spotted in Walford, Ravi promises to keep Denise safe and protect her. Denise is torn over her feelings for both Jack and Ravi… The two men then have it out with each other as they fight for Denise.

