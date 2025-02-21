The EastEnders live episode saw Denise choose between Jack and Ravi as her lover after an interactive audience vote.

Last night (Thursday, February 20), Denise knocked on the door of the man she’d chosen – and came face to face with Jack.

But, whilst some fans were over the moon by the decision, not all fans were as impressed.

Denise chose Jack (Credit: BBC/ Composite ED!)

EastEnders: Denise chose Jack

EastEnders aired its special live 40th anniversary episode last night, revealing the results of an interactive vote.

Viewers had until 7.10pm last night to cast their votes on who Denise should pick as her lover – Jack or Ravi.

During the episode, the winning vote then played out as Linda encouraged Denise to live her life and go after what she really wants.

Denise then acted on this and knocked on Jack’s door as Ravi watched on, revealing that she wanted to make things work with him.

They then agreed to start afresh, introducing themselves to each other as if for the first time.

Denise has chosen her man – and it was her ex-husband, Mr. Jack Branning.

Not all fans were pleased (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans torn over Denise winning vote

The public have spoken and Jack was the guy with the most votes, but not every fan was pleased with the decision.

One fan exclaimed: “Jack!!!!!!!? [BLEEP!!] What’s wrong with the British public? Who on Earth would choose Jack over Ravi?”

Another viewer added: “Jack. [Bleep]. The UK never gets a vote right. Ever.”

A third fan commented: “Nearly an hour later and I’m still raging about EastEnders. First, Denise picks Jack and then they go and kill Martin. Livid.”

But, other fans were delighted with the decision.

One fan wrote: “The public got it right!”

Another person shared: “My Jack vote wasn’t wasted. Maybe the British public do know how to vote for good things!”

A final fan finished: “YES. So so glad it’s Jack. I voted for Jack, don’t care what anyone else says, definitely the right decision.”

What did you make of the live episode? Did Denise make the right decision?

