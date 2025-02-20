EastEnders live episode – everything to expect from more death to Sonia birth

The EastEnders 40th live episode will air tonight (Thursday, February 20) as the aftermath of the Queen Vic fire leaves lives on the line.

The episode will air from 7.30pm-8pm and will reveal who the audience has chosen to be Denise’s lover.

Here’s everything we can expect from tonight’s special!

Denise picks her man (Credit: BBC)

1. Denise decides

After last night’s episode (Wednesday, February 19), an interactive vote opened up where viewers could choose Denise’s lover – Jack or Ravi.

This vote will stay open until 7.20pm this evening and can be accessed through the EastEnders website, with the cast quickly abandoning one of their scripts and acting out that winning vote.

Up until now, Denise has been torn over which man she truly loves. She watched both men play the hero during the fire last night, noting that it’s at times like this that you turn to the one you love…

Chelsea saw the dilemma Denise was in and gave her approval, whether she chooses Jack or Ravi. But, Denise will decide tonight… Who will the audience choose as the winning man?

Sonia will welcome her baby tonight (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders live episode: 2. Sonia gives birth

Last night, Sonia went into labour whilst trapped with Lauren inside the pub after the fire.

She told Lauren that she wished to name her baby either Julia or Toni, with fans being given the opportunity to vote on Sonia’s baby name in a second interactive vote on the EastEnders website.

As Sonia gives birth in the live episode tonight, she’ll be welcoming her new baby into the world and announcing the winning name.

And she can breathe a sigh of relief that the baby’s killer father Reiss is no more after meeting a grisly end when hit with a bathtub.

Who won’t make it out alive? (Credit: BBC)

3. More death

Multiple people are expected to die in the fire scenes and so far, we’ve only said goodbye to Reiss.

So, we’re expecting more deaths tonight and there are certain characters that could be in danger.

Martin and Stacey are currently trapped in the crumbling pub, with Martin’s legs getting crushed at the end of yesterday’s episode.

Sonia, Bianca and Lauren are all also inside, as Sonia gives birth.

We’ve also got Cindy, Kathy and Sharon who have made it out of the wreckage and are on their way to hospital. And there are others who have yet to have their fates revealed… But, who could die in tonight’s live episode?

It’s going to be an episode to remember!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

