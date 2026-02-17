EastEnders fans fear Penny will be killed off as they ‘solve’ flashforward mystery

Ever since EastEnders aired the jaw-dropping flashforward at the start of the year, fans have been in full detective mode – and now, with new spoilers confirming Penny Branning is pregnant, viewers are seriously worried the storyline could end in tragedy.

Next week in EastEnders, Penny discovers she is expecting after sleeping with Vinny Panesar.

The pregnancy is far from planned, but Penny is prepared to talk through her options. Sadly, her dad, Jack, does not react in the way she might have hoped.

EastEnders: Penny’s baby bombshell

After Jack finds a pregnancy test at home during a Branning family Sunday lunch, he initially thinks it belongs to Lily. However, it soon turns out to be Penny’s.

When Penny later takes the test, she lies to her dad that it was negative. But he soon discovers she fibbed, and all hell breaks loose when he doesn’t show her the support she needs.

Later, Vinny learns Penny is expecting and races to be by her side. The pair head to the doctors to talk about their options and, after careful consideration, they make a decision about their future.

Fans fear for Penny in EastEnders

The news that Penny is pregnant has left viewers fearing for the character’s future after watching the New Year flashforward episode.

Some fans had already guessed that baby Ethan, who Jack is looking after in the flashforward episode, could be Penny’s baby after she slept with Vinny.

However, now that the pregnancy storyline has been confirmed, fans are worried this means Penny is being killed off.

With Jack looking after Ethan, they think this means Penny could be injured and unable to look after her baby. Or that she might even die before the year is out.

Fans have their say…

Fans took to social media to share their fears…

“I’m scared Penny dies because in the flashforward. Jack was grieving and looking after a baby,” said one fan on Reddit.

Another agreed: “The baby in the flashforward is Penny, and she dies.”

While someone else begged writers not to get rid of Penny… “Penny better not die. I’m warning the writers now, do not test me!”

During the flashforward episode, it is mentioned that Max had rescued Etham and Jimmy. While we are yet to find out exactly what Max saved the babies from, one fan thinks the same event could have injured Penny…

“Penny might not have died. Maybe she is injured in whatever incident Max rescues Ethan and Jimmy from. She could be in hospital, and maybe Vinny is too?”

Who plays Penny Branning in EastEnders?

Penny Branning first arrived in Walford in 2008, when she was played by Mia McKenna-Bruce. She was initially a recurring character.

In November 2023, it was announced that the role would be recast. Penny returned to Walford in early 2024, this time played by Kitty Castledine.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “It’s been a long time since Penny Branning was in Walford. She’s a very different person from the one our viewers might remember.”

Kitty was thrilled to join the cast: “My whole family are EastEnders fans and the inclusion of disabled talent on screen is so important to me as a wheelchair user. I’m thrilled to be playing someone as fiesty and cool as Penny.

