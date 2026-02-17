EastEnders spoilers next week see Penny Branning discover she is pregnant, but she’s heartbroken when Jack has a shocking reaction to her news.

Elsewhere, Ravi reaches breaking point and ends up holding people hostage inside the pharmacy in a terrifying showdown. As tensions rise, the Square is left reeling from his desperate actions.

Denzel also steps up as he tries to find a way to ease Patrick’s grief, hoping to bring some light during a difficult time. Meanwhile, Callum finds himself in serious trouble when he is blackmailed, leaving him with a tough decision to make.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s coming up in EastEnders next week.

Penny discovers she is pregnant (Credit: BBC)

1. Penny drops the bombshell that she’s pregnant

There’s drama at a Branning Sunday lunch when Jack discovers a pregnancy test. As he and Denise try and work out who it might belong to, they initially think it could be Lily’s. However, the mystery deepens when Lily denies it’s hers.

After more digging, it turns out the pregnancy test belongs to Penny, leaving Jack stunned. Later, Penny finally takes the test and she lies to her dad that it is negative.

Jack is visibly relieved when Penny tells him she isn’t having a baby… but when he later realises she lied to him, all hell breaks loose.

Jack doesn’t react well to Penny’s news (Credit: BBC)

2. Jack offends Penny without meaning to

After Penny blasts Jack for his attitude towards her pregnancy, he is forced to apologise to his daughter. Still trying to get her head around the news herself, Penny talks to Lauren.

Penny admits to Lauren that she is struggling with potentially changing her life completely, and the pair talk things through. Jack tries to make amends after his earlier blunder, but ends up making things worse rather than better.

After her dad’s reaction to her news, Penny is worried about telling Vinny. However, Oscar does the job for her when he accidentally lets slip to Vinny that Penny had a pregnancy scare.

Vinny goes with Penny to the doctors (Credit: BBC)

3. Vinny supports Penny in EastEnders spoilers

Vinny rushes over to see Penny to talk about the pregnancy. She later invites him to go with her to a doctor’s appointment to talk about her options.

There, Penny gets annoyed when the doctor seems to sideline her in the conversation.

The doctor talks about what support the pair can get if they decide to keep the baby, but what will Penny and Vinny decide?

Callum tells Kathy about his letter from Ben (Credit: BBC)

4. Callum finds himself in huge trouble

Callum is torn over a letter he has received from Ben and goes to see Kathy to talk about it.

He is determined to walk away from the situation and focus on Johnny, but Kathy has other ideas. She convinces him that he has to help Ben for Lexi’s sake, but it soon turns out that not everything is as it seems.

When Ian, Kathy and Callum arrive in a mystery location to help Ben, they realise Tim has set them up.

Johnny is shocked that Callum is being blackmailed (Credit: BBC)

5. Linda worries about Johnny

As the drama with Ben’s letter unfolds, Linda worries that Johnny’s going to end up with a broken heart.

She bumps into Tim, and they row about Callum. But Tim soon drops a bombshell that shocks Linda. He tells her that he has set up a trap for Callum to see if he is the man the Carters think he is.

Johnny considers going through with Tim’s demands in EastEnders spoilers (Credit: BBC)

6. Johnny considers Tim’s demands

When Callum returns to Walford after being set up by Tim, Johnny is fuming that Callum went to the location to help Ben in the first place.

The couple have a huge fight; however, things soon get worse.

Tim later arrives with news of the damning footage of Callum and uses it to blackmail him.

With his relationship with Callum in tatters, Jonny decides to try and reason with Tim. But, instead of backing down, Tim reveals he will only delete the footage of Callum and drop his demands if Johnny sleeps with him.

Will Johnny go through with Tim’s demands to save Callum?

Ravi goes job hunting (Credit: BBC)

7. Ravi tries to find a job

Trying to get his life on the straight and narrow, Ravi applies for a job at the car lot.

Ravi gets ready for his interview with Lauren, but when he arrives, he is thrown to realise it is Max who will be interviewing him.

Things only get worse for Ravi when Priya inadvertently dents his ego once again… leaving him at an all-time low.

Ravi spirals once again (Credit: BBC)

8. Ravi hits rock bottom in EastEnders spoilers

As he continues to look for work, Ravi is a broken man. Mark offers him a last-minute job, but when Nugget has a seizure, Ravi misses the meet up.

Priya is fuming with Ravi that he forgot to pick up Nugget’s prescription from the pharmacy, so he heads out to get it. However, things spiral out of control when there is a problem dispensing the medication.

Stressed and under pressure, Ravi locks the door of the chemist’s and says no one is leaving until he has the medication.

Later, Nugget, Denise and Bea all grow increasingly worried about Ravi, and he refuses to let anyone leave. Will everyone make it out okay?

Denzel tries to help Patrick through his grief in EastEnders spoilers (Credit: BBC)

9. Denzel tries to ease Patrick’s grief

With Patrick still struggling in the aftermath of Anthony’s murder, Denzel becomes determined to help ease his pain.

After getting an idea from Tommy, Denzel decides that creating an AI version of Anthony could give Patrick the comfort he so desperately needs. Throwing himself into the plan, he works on bringing the virtual version of Anthony to life.

But when Denzel finally plays AI Anthony to Patrick, Kim and Yolande, the reaction is overwhelming. Unable to cope with seeing and hearing a digital version of his son, Patrick rushes out, clearly shaken.

Later, Patrick returns and makes a surprising request. He asks to speak to the AI version of Anthony again. While Patrick believes it could help him, Yolande fears it may only deepen his grief.

Is she right to be concerned?

