WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and includes a brief appearance from Sam Mitchell.

EastEnders viewers who have been asking the same question for weeks at last got a glimpse of Sam Mitchell in today’s episode. The much-loved character made a short return to the screen, finally confirming she is still around in Walford.

But despite fans being happy to see her again, many are still scratching their heads over one big issue.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Sam’s cancer storyline continues to unfold mostly away from the cameras, leaving viewers wondering why such a major plot is happening largely off-screen.

Sam’s cancer storyline has been playing out mostly off-screenon EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Where has Sam been?

Ever since Kim Medcalf returned to Walford as Sam Mitchell, fans have been thrilled. And when Sam was sadly diagnosed with cancer, it seemed the character was facing her biggest storyline yet.

However, viewers have been left disappointed that Sam’s health storyline has always been happening off-screen. She has even attended most of her appointments behind the scenes.

While we have been treated to mentions of Sam’s radiotherapy appointments on screen via her family, Sam herself has been a rare occurrence in each episode.

Despite Sam deciding to stay in Walford more than a fortnight ago, we still haven’t seen much of her. Even when old family friend Nigel went into a home, Sam was nowhere to be seen, and fans are starting to get annoyed.

Sam Mitchell decided to stay more than a fortnight ago (Credit: BBC)

Sam makes a quick return

Today’s EastEnders sees Sam finally make a screen appearance. However, it is another fleeting blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment. The scene comes as Phil is avoiding going to see Nigel in his care home after his emotional move there last week.

As Sam talks about the fact that she is a week into her radiotherapy treatment but still gets nervous about going, Julie asks Phil what time he is going to see Nigel. Phil pretends he is very busy, using accompanying Sam to her radiotherapy session as a reason he can’t see his friend.

While Sam is grateful that her big brother is coming to the appointment with her, Phil is soon distracted when Lexi arrives, asking to see Nigel herself.

Even Lexi’s request to see Nigel doesn’t get Phil to agree to go to the care home. And instead, Callum is the one to take her to see Nigel alone.

Sam’s back briefly in today’s EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Fans demand more Sam screen time in EastEnders

This brief moment with Sam thrilled fans, and they are demanding more screen time for the character…

“SAM WE HAVE MISSED YOU!” said one fan on X. Another agreed: “It‘s been over 2 weeks since Sam confirmed she’s staying in Walford, yet she’s not had any screentime since. Sort it out, EastEnders! Kim Medcalf deserves so much better than this!”

“Honest to god, Kim deserves so much better than this. Why is she hardly getting any screentime? We should be seeing her cancer storyline play out on screen to raise awareness,” agreed another viewer.

Someone else suggested maybe Kim will get some screen time when Grant returns. “Are they going to keep Sam in the cupboard until Grant returns? Tell me why her cancer storyline is STILL OFF SCREEN!”

“Why has Sam decided to stay in EastEnders, and we don’t ever get to see her? Everything about her cancer appointments is always off-screen,” said another EastEnders viewer.