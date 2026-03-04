Clare Bates’ long-awaited EastEnders comeback took an emotional turn today, as her reunion with stepdad Nigel fell heartbreakingly flat when he failed to recognise her before later going missing.

And the tears are far from over. Tomorrow’s EastEnders delivers a poignant standalone episode as Nigel moves into a care home, marking a major and deeply moving moment in the next chapter of his dementia storyline.

Claire was upset when Nigel didn’t know who she was (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nigel didn’t recognise Clare

Clare returned to Albert Square after hearing Julie’s voicemail, but it soon became apparent there was no love lost between the two women. As the pair argued over Nigel, Phil warned there couldn’t be any drama when they went to the hospital.

But it turned out that a tiff with Julie was the least of Clare’s worries. Shocked at how much Nigel had changed, Clare braced herself to reconnect with her stepdad. But when Nigel didn’t recognise her and got angry, Clare was devastated.

With his mind now firmly stuck in the past, Nigel thought that Lexi was Clare, leaving his stepdaughter upset at how bad things had got.

Julie and Clare had an honest conversation before Nigel went missing (Credit: BBC)

Julie and Clare had a heart-to-heart

The truth about why Clare and Julie don’t get on was finally revealed during a heart-to-heart outside the hospital.

Julie accused Clare of stealing Debbie’s wedding ring last time she visited Nigel and pawning it for money. Julie said it was the last thing that Nigel had of his late wife’s, and that he had to spend a fortune buying it back from the pawnbrokers.

Clare seemed remorseful, but told Julie that she knew she didn’t like her – mainly because she reminded her of Debbie, the love of Nigel’s life.

Julie said she would never forgive Clare for being a bad stepdaughter, but that Nigel would if she only tried to make amends.

Lexi and Clare played a part in Nigel going missing in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nigel went missing

Later, Lexi talked to Clare. She told her about losing her mum, Lola, when she was only 10 years old. The same age Clare was when her mum, Debbie, died.

Lexi told Clare she would do anything for one more day with her mum. She then pointed out Clare should make up with Nigel while she still could.

Lexi showed Clare the video that Lola filmed before she died, and Clare resolved to put things right.

But later, when Phil and Julie arrived to take Nigel to his care home, they were stunned to find he had gone missing.

Nigel has one last pint at The Vic after going missing in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Missing Nigel is found in EastEnders tomorrow

Tomorrow’s EastEnders is set to centre entirely on Nigel. The powerful standalone episode follows his next big step as Julie and Phil take him to his care home. It promises emotional goodbyes, family tensions and a stark reminder of just how much is changing.

After tracking down a missing Nigel, Julie and Phil are stunned to discover that Clare has arranged a party in his honour.

Instead of a quiet goodbye, Walford residents gather to show their support and share heartfelt farewells.

But with emotions running high, it is not long before Julie and Clare lock horns again over what is best for Nigel. Both believe they are acting in his interests, yet their approaches could not feel more different.

Thankfully, Clare’s old friend Chelsea steps in to calm the situation before things spiral further. At the same time, Yolande offers Julie much-needed support as the reality of the move begins to sink in.

When the time comes to settle Nigel into his new surroundings, the weight of the moment hits everyone. As he starts this new chapter, those closest to him are left grappling with what the future might hold. Will Nigel cope with life in the care home?

