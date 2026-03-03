Clare Bates’ long-awaited return to Walford was carefully set in motion in tonight’s EastEnders, as Julie finally made the call fans have been waiting for.

After weeks of tension, she left Clare a voicemail urging her to come and see Nigel. But when Clare arrives tomorrow, it is not the reunion anyone hoped for.

Phil wanted Julie to call Clare (Credit: BBC)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Phil begged Julie to call Clare in EastEnders

Tonight’s EastEnders saw Julie still refusing to contact Clare, despite Nigel asking to see her. Phil was adamant that she needed to be told that Nigel was going into a care home and even opened up about his own past.

He told Julie that he might not have been perfect when his own mum died, but he wouldn’t have wanted to have missed out on spending time with her for anything.

Julie was adamant that Clare only remembers she is Nigel’s stepdaughter when it suits her and stood firm.

Lexi got cross about Julie not calling Clare

Later, Phil took Lexi to the cafe, needing to update her on what is next for Nigel. He knew he had to tread carefully after everything Lexi went through when she lost Lola, but Lexi just wanted the facts.

Lexi told her grandad that everyone gave her half information when her mum was ill, but this time around, she wants to know everything. When she asked how long Nigel had left, Phil cautiously told her it could just be a few months.

When Lexi asked if he was sad, Phil told her that of course he was, but that he was mostly cross with Julie. Lexi assumed this was because she wanted Nigel to go into a home, but Phil told her it was because Julie won’t call Clare.

Lexi told Julie she had to call Clare (Credit: BBC)

Lexi gave Julie some food for thought

Lexi was furious at the thought of Nigel not getting to see his daughter. She marched over to The Vic to see Julie.

Julie defended her decision not to call Clare. But she was left wondering if she was making the right choice when Lexi pointed out she would have been heartbroken if someone had taken away her chance to say goodbye to her mum when she was dying.

Given food for thought, Julie went home and finally made the call. When Clare didn’t pick up, she left a voicemail telling her that Nigel wasn’t well.

It’s no secret that Clare arrives tomorrow after getting Julie’s message. But was Julie right to hold off from calling Clare?

Clare arrives tomorrow, but Nigel doesn’t know who she is (Credit: BBC)

The drama continues tomorrow when Clare returns to EastEnders

Tomorrow’s episode sees Clare arrive at No.55, but tensions quickly flare between her and Julie. Phil warns them there must be no drama at the hospital when they visit Nigel.

However, the real heartbreak comes when Clare sees her stepdad and he does not recognise her. Devastated, she struggles to process the moment.

Later, Clare finds an unexpected ally in Lexi, who urges her to make peace with Nigel while she still can.

With time running out, will Clare take that advice and rebuild their bond before it is too late?

Read more: 13 EastEnders spoilers for this week, including Clare’s return and Max kidnaps Tim