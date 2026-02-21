Clare Bates makes a return to EastEnders for Nigel’s sad dementia storyline

Clare Bates, Nigel’s long-lost step-daughter and daughter of his beloved Debbie, is returning to EastEnders this spring.

Clare and Nigel are estranged and have lost touch in recent years. But when Clare finds out about Nigel’s dementia, she returns to Albert Square to see her former step-dad.

Clare Bates is returning to Walford this spring (Credit: BBC)

Clare is shocked to see Nigel!

Clare’s shocked when she arrives because she hadn’t realised quite how frail Nigel has become. She’s upset by his prognosis and worried about what’s next.

Obviously, things are more than a little stressful for Nigel, his wife Julie, and best friend Phil. And that means Clare’s arrival isn’t going to be without drama!

But as the family try to make decisions about what’s best for Nigel, it becomes clear that Clare needs to be a part of things.

Debbie appeared in Nigel’s special episode (Credit: BBC)

Back again

Clare will be played by Gemma Bissix – who played the role as a youngster. Clare’s mum Debbie married Nigel in the 1990s and the three lived as a family until Debbie’s tragic death.

Gemma has since become a soap icon as evil villain Clare Devine in Hollyoaks.

Clare Bates did return to Albert Square in 2008. She arrived in dramatic fashion when she was thrown out of a car!

Back then, Clare had a romance with Max’s son Bradley Branning, who has since died.

This is the first time she has returned to Walford since then.

Gemma said: “Nigel and Clare were a formidable pairing in the 90s with a very unique stepfather/stepdaughter relationship. Whilst it will be an emotional reunion, I hope the viewers will be pleased to see Clare and Nigel on screen together once again!”

We definitely can’t wait to see Clare’s arrival in Walford.

