EastEnders fans baffled as unexpected Lola scene airs in early iPlayer release

EastEnders is diving headfirst into the tears this week as Phil and Julie prepare for one of the hardest days yet, moving Nigel into a care home.

And if that was not painful enough, young Lexi is once again forced to confront the loss of her mum Lola, almost three years after saying goodbye.

With old wounds reopened and family tensions bubbling over, Walford is anything but calm.

Claire is upset when Nigel doesn’t recognise her (Credit: BBC)

Clare returns to see Nigel

Today’s EastEnders sees Julie and Phil getting ready to take Nigel to his care home. But while they are packing, Clare returns after getting Julie’s call the night before.

There is no love lost between Clare and Julie. And while Phil is glad Clare has come to see Nigel, he warns her there can’t be any drama.

Lexi has also taken the day off school to help Nigel. When they all arrive to see him, he is thrilled when Julie announces Clare is here.

However, there is heartache for Clare when he doesn’t recognise her, and with his mind now stuck in the past, he thinks Lexi is Clare instead.

Lexi tries to talk some sense into Clare (Credit: BBC)

Clare’s wrongdoings revealed

Clare goes outside for some air and ends up having a frank conversation with Julie.

It is revealed that the reason they don’t get on is that Julie believes Clare hasn’t been a good stepdaughter.

She points out that the last time Clare saw Nigel, she stole her mum Debbie’s wedding ring and pawned it. Julie says Nigel was heartbroken as it was the only thing he had left of his late wife, and he spent a fortune buying it back from the pawnbroker.

Annoyed at Julie’s accusations, Clare points out the reason Julie must hate her is that she is a reminder of the woman Nigel really loved… and the pair fight again.

EastEnders: Lexi talks about missing Lola

It is only later, when they have calmed down, that Lexi gets through to Clare. She tells her about losing her mum when she was only 10 – the same age Clare was when Debbie died.

The pair bond over their grief, and Lexi shows Clare the video of Lola that she filmed before she died.

Lexi tells Clare that she would do anything to have even one more day with her mum, and that she should try to put things right with Nigel before it is too late.

Lola’s video was seen again on Lexi’s phone (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans shocked to see Lola again

EastEnders fans took to social media to share their shock at seeing Lola again after all this time…

“Not Lola making an appearance in 2026!” said one fan on Reddit.

Over on X, viewers were saying the same thing: “I seriously thought we were done with these Lola videos and now they’ve come back to haunt us again!” joked one fan.

Another agreed: “Oh my Christ, the Lola videos are back. Repeat the Lola videos are back!”

Julie and Phil are shocked to find Nigel has gone (Credit: BBC)

Will Clare make peace with Nigel?

With Lexi’s words clearly making an impact, it seems Clare may finally be ready to build bridges. But there is another twist in store.

When Phil and Julie return to collect Nigel to move into the care home, he has vanished. Already discharged, he has gone missing.

Spoilers for tomorrow reveal that Clare and Lexi have taken him back to the Square for a party instead.

The big question now is whether this emotional farewell will be a touching final memory for Nigel, or whether it will prove too much for him.

