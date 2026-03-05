EastEnders follow-up: Phil struggles with his guilt as Nigel settles into his new home

Today’s EastEnders delivered an emotional twist as Nigel finally moved into a care home, with the powerful episode showing just how difficult the moment was for those closest to him.

As Nigel struggled to settle into his new surroundings, the reality of what was happening hit his loved ones hard.

The special standalone episode followed Julie and Phil as they discovered that Clare and Lexi had secretly taken Nigel back to Albert Square in a taxi without telling them.

Julie immediately panicked about Nigel’s safety, fearing the worst. However, it soon became clear that Clare was struggling to cope with the situation herself, particularly as Nigel still didn’t recognise who she was.

Thankfully, Lexi stepped in to help calm Nigel down and keep things under control. Together, she and Clare managed to get him safely back to Walford. Lexi had also been busy behind the scenes. After messaging the community group chat, she gathered Nigel’s friends for one final send-off at The Vic.

So when Nigel’s taxi arrived back on the Square, a crowd of familiar faces was already waiting outside the pub, ready to give him an emotional farewell.

Nigel said goodbye to Albert Square in EastEnders

Nigel seemed overwhelmed by all the fuss, and as everyone recalled their funniest Nigel memories in The Vic, he couldn’t remember much and struggled to follow the conversations.

Julie and Phil eventually arrived, and while they were pleased Nigel was safe, Julie and Clare had another falling out. It was only after they had a heart-to-heart in the pub toilets that Julie finally softened towards Clare and realised just how much Nigel’s not recognising her was hurting.

Trying to make amends, Julie talked to Nigel, reminding him of when he used to take Clare swimming on a Saturday morning. She talked about how they’d buy doughnuts on the way home and there was a flicker of recognition for Nigel as Julie relayed her story. For a brief minute, Nigel finally remembered who Clare was, and they shared a lovely moment at last.

A devastating goodbye

When the time came to take Nigel to his new home, everyone gathered around to wave him off. Julie stayed behind to collect his belongings while Clare and Phil went ahead with him to the care home.

However, once there, Nigel struggled to settle. He lashed out at the nurses, shouted at Phil and hit Clare, leaving her with a bleeding lip and a broken heart.

The enormity of what was happening hit Clare and Phil. Struggling to cope, Clare left and told Phil she would visit, while Phil broke down.

Phil opened up to the nurse that this wasn’t how things should be for his best friend and that Nigel deserved better. When he admitted that he couldn’t cope seeing Nigel like this anymore, the nurse suggested he had carer burnout and that it was common. She suggested he had a bit of time off while Nigel settled into the home, and Phil was devastated.

Knowing the time had come to say goodbye, Phil went to see Nigel, who was in his room, sleeping. Phil told his best friend that he loved him very much, but that he couldn’t look after him anymore, and held his hand in a silent farewell.

EastEnders next week: Nigel gets a special visitor

Next week in EastEnders, Phil is still struggling to come to terms with Nigel moving into a care home and finds himself unable to face visiting his old friend.

Instead, Phil throws himself into keeping busy and offers to take Sam to her radiotherapy appointment, seemingly hoping the distraction will help him avoid dealing with what has happened.

Even when Lexi asks her grandad to take her to see Nigel, Phil refuses to budge, making it clear he is not ready.

However, Lexi does eventually get the reunion she has been hoping for. Julie and Callum step in and agree to take her to the care home instead, giving her the chance to spend some time with Nigel.

But despite putting on a brave face, it soon becomes clear Lexi is struggling more than anyone realised.