EastEnders: As Elaine orders Cindy out of the Square, here’s all we know about a potential exit

EastEnders baddie Cindy Beale’s world is going to come crashing down soon – but is an exit on the cards?

Bad girl Cindy struck up a fling with her ex husband George’s son, earlier this year. Since then, Cindy’s caused plenty of carnage, not at all bothered about the drama.

But Elaine Peacock found out all about their affair last week. And during Monday’s episode (December 23) she issued a rather stern warning…

Her affair is set to be exposed (Credit: BBC)

Cindy’s affair on EastEnders

Last week, Elaine Knight discovered Cindy and Junior’s affair, after hearing a tape being played in the living room. The same tape that secretly recorded Cindy’s confession about her affair and true feelings towards George in October.

In Monday’s (December 23) trip to the square, Elaine tricked Cindy into meeting her – where she revealed she knew everything and was planning to tell George.

Elaine forces Cindy to leave Walford

Cindy begged her to not say anything, but Elaine was determined. However, later on, Elaine was about to reveal the affair when George made a speech about 2024 being a tough year – but that he’s a happier man after it.

Elaine backtracked on telling George to the truth and headed round to Cindy’s. She told her she hadn’t told George about her affair and wasn’t planning to.

But, only if Cindy left Walford and never spoke to George again. However, what will Cindy do?

Cindy was warned to leave Walford for good (Credit: BBC)

Is Cindy leaving EastEnders?

Well, as we know Cindy and Junior’s affair will be exposed to the entire square on Christmas Day in explosive fashion. A trailer confirmed that the tape is played to a packed audience in The Vic, as a shocked and appalled Ian and George look on.

And as expected, hell breaks loose between the families…

And if Ian decides to end things with Cindy, where else will she go? Apart from a few family members there is nothing in Walford for Cindy.

What’s more, there are also rumours she could be killed off soon in a shock murder twist. So, could she leave EastEnders? Or be murdered? All remains to be seen…

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

