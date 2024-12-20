EastEnders fans gobsmacked by Stacey Slater’s bap prices: ‘I’m off to Walford!’

EastEnders fans were left open-mouthed after spotting how much Stacey Slater charges for food at Stacey’s Baps.

A mum to three, soap legend Stacey is no stranger to getting her hands dirty to provide for her family. From flogging clothes on the market to even saucy snaps online, Stacey does whatever she can to make ends meet.

In 2022, she started her own cafe, Stacey’s Baps. However, EastEnders fans have been left scratching their heads recently after spotting the prices for the food business.

Stacey has her own food van, Stacey’s Baps (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans distracted by Stacey Slater prices

In recent episodes, fans have pointed out Stacey Slater’s rather cheap prices for her food items on the van.

An egg bap costs £2.10, while a beef burger will set you back just £3.20. And those who fancy a bacon and egg bap, it’ll cost £3.25.

Alongside a photo of Stacey, with the food menu behind her, a fan wrote on X: “No wonder she looks upset!!! Her prices haven’t changed since 1994!!!”

Someone else penned: “Check out Stacey’s prices. We all wish those were real.” A third wrote: “I’m off to Walford.”

Fans were left stunned over Stacey’s prices (Credit: BBC)

Stacey actress pregnant

In other Stacey Slater news, the character is understood to be taking time away from Walford next year, as actress Lacey Turner heads on maternity leave.

Lacey took to social media in Septemebr to reveal that she is expecting her third child.

Mum to Dusty, five and also Trilby, three, Lacey posted a photo of herself, her two children, and husband Matt Kay on the beach, the family could be seen smiling whilst holding a series of baby scan photos.

Lacey then captioned the post: “Aren’t we lucky…”

EastEnders Stacey to take maternity break

With Lacey expecting to go on maternity leave at some point next year, fans have already started wondering how Stacey will be written out of the show.

Now, some have predicted that Stacey will end up in prison either due to her involvement in ‘The Six. One fan wrote online: “Jail as usual. It sounds more like a resort than you know punishment for whatever Stacey gets herself into this time.:

Another fan shared: “Back to prison where she belongs. Just in time for Ruby to come back and get some payback.”

