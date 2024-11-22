EastEnders fans have shared a new theory regarding Stacey Slater‘s exit storyline. It’s been suggested that she could become involved in Martin’s plan to gain custody of his son Roman after discovering his ex-wife Ruby had secretly given birth.

EastEnders fans are wondering if Stacey is heading for another stint in prison. Could helping Martin lead her to getting in trouble, again?

Could Stacey put everything on the line for Martin? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Martin finds out about his son

During Sharon’s stint in prison with Chrissie, she found out Ruby had welcomed a baby while in jail. Sharon quickly realised that the baby was most likely Martin’s, leading her to steal a birth certificate from Ruby‘s house.

This sparked Ruby’s highly anticipated return to Albert Square. As she demanded Sharon return her son’s birth certificate, she came face-to-face with Martin for the first time in years.

Ruby confessed she’d had a baby, confirming Martin has a young son he’s never met. She proceeded to falsely tell Martin that his son had been adopted at three months old.

However, Martin and Stacey later followed Ruby to a hospital, where they found her caring for her son. Martin spent time with Roman, who had been admitted to hospital after accidentally overdosing on paracetamol.

When he returned to the Slaters’, Martin informed Stacey he plans to get sole custody of Roman.

Could Stacey help Martin with his plan? And are things about to get messy with Ruby?

Stacey is due to leave EastEnders next year (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Stacey heading to prison

Fans of EastEnders have began to speculate about Stacey’s upcoming exit. The character is understood be taking time away from Walford next year, as actress Lacey Turner heads on maternity leave

One theory involves Stacey helping Martin to kidnap Roman, which results in her winding up in prison again. Writing on Reddit, a fan said: “Another theory I’ve seen is Martin tries to run off with Roman and Stacey takes the fall. Given how ridiculous he’s acting right now, I could actually see him doing that.”

Another said: “I saw someone say she might help Martin take Roman and go on the run with him but that’s soooo overdramatic and its hard for Stacey to come back to the Square with an act like that.”

However, some fans weren’t in favour of another prison stint for Stacey. One EE viewer added: “How many times is Stacey going to go to prison tho? Seems like an ongoing trend in EE to get characters out?”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

