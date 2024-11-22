EastEnders fans have shared a new theory regarding Stacey Slater‘s exit storyline. It’s been suggested that she could become involved in Martin’s plan to gain custody of his son Roman after discovering his ex-wife Ruby had secretly given birth.
EastEnders fans are wondering if Stacey is heading for another stint in prison. Could helping Martin lead her to getting in trouble, again?
EastEnders: Martin finds out about his son
During Sharon’s stint in prison with Chrissie, she found out Ruby had welcomed a baby while in jail. Sharon quickly realised that the baby was most likely Martin’s, leading her to steal a birth certificate from Ruby‘s house.
This sparked Ruby’s highly anticipated return to Albert Square. As she demanded Sharon return her son’s birth certificate, she came face-to-face with Martin for the first time in years.
Ruby confessed she’d had a baby, confirming Martin has a young son he’s never met. She proceeded to falsely tell Martin that his son had been adopted at three months old.
However, Martin and Stacey later followed Ruby to a hospital, where they found her caring for her son. Martin spent time with Roman, who had been admitted to hospital after accidentally overdosing on paracetamol.
When he returned to the Slaters’, Martin informed Stacey he plans to get sole custody of Roman.
Could Stacey help Martin with his plan? And are things about to get messy with Ruby?
EastEnders fans predict Stacey heading to prison
Another suggested: “I don’t get why maternity leaving is always highly dramatic. They could very easily write it that Sean has invited Stacey to spend some time with him and she goes and stays with him for a while, especially in light of the Theo, ‘The Six’ and becoming a grandmother dramas.”
EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One
