EastEnders fans reckon that Stacey Slater will end up going to prison when Lacey Turner goes on maternity leave, with the actress announcing her pregnancy yesterday (Monday, September 30).

Lacey took to social media to reveal that she is expecting her third child.

Now, fans of the BBC soap have predicted how Stacey will leave the soap when Lacey goes on maternity leave.

Lacey is expecting her third child (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders star Lacey Turner pregnant with third child

Mum to Dusty, five and Trilby, three, Lacey announced that she is expecting her third child. The EastEnders actress took to social media yesterday, sharing the news via an Instagram post.

Posting a photo of herself, her two children, and husband Matt Kay on the beach, the family could be seen smiling whilst holding a series of baby scan photos.

Lacey captioned the post: “Aren’t we lucky…”

Co-star Jacqueline Jossa congratulated Lacey on the happy news, writing: “So special! Congratulations angel all of you!! Beautiful.”

Fans reckon that Stacey will get into major trouble (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders predict Stacey prison exit twist ahead of Lacey leave

With Lacey expecting to go on maternity leave at some point next year, fans have already started wondering how Stacey will be written out of the show.

Now, some have predicted that Stacey will end up in prison either due to her involvement in ‘The Six.’

One fan commented: “Jail as usual. It sounds more like an resort than you know punishment for whatever Stacey gets herself into this time.”

Another fan shared: “Back to prison where she belongs. Just in time for Ruby to come back and get some payback.

Stacey spent almost a whole year committing identity fraud, stealing Ruby’s money and wasting it on clothes for herself (Not even stuff for her kids), stole Ruby’s liquor from the nightclub and had to be blackmailed into staying at the Square to let Martin see his new-born daughter.

“Stacey is a lot like Suki where they are inherently morally bad characters who always need someone much worse than them to appear good and acceptable to the audience.

“Let Stacey go back to prison.”

A third person added: “Jail or she goes to see Sean who is sick. Jack will look after Charli and Lily and Martin will have Hope and Arthur. Bet you Ruby will turn up as she’s leaving.”

