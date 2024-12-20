EastEnders: As Elaine finds Cindy affair recording, here’s when her Junior secret will be exposed

It’s not looking good for Cindy Beale on EastEnders – as Elaine Knight has found out all about her affair with Junior Knight…

Bad girl Cindy struck up a fling with her ex husband George’s son, earlier this year. Since then, Cindy’s caused plenty of carnage, not at all bothered about the drama.

But following a huge bombshell this week, Cindy’s secrets have been revealed to another character…

Cindy’s been having an affair for months (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Cindy secret revealed

In Friday’s EastEnders instalment (December 20), Cindy was almost exposed for giving Lauren Branning pills, amid her painkiller addiction storyline.

Following a dramatic house fire, Lauren was rushed to hospital – and came clean about everything, including Cindy being her supplier. As expected, Cindy denied everything to Peter and Ian and claimed that Lauren is lying.

Desperate, Lauren then suggested that they ask Kojo about what really happened.

Cindy managed to get away with it… for now (Credit: BBC)

Cindy blackmailed Kojo

Fans will recall how Kojo caught Cindy and Junior kissing last month – only to end up falling from a stairwell in the Square.

Lauren saw the kerfuffle – and was forced to keep quiet by Cindy. If Lauren said anything, Cindy would expose her addiction to painkillers.

Meanwhile, Kojo was rushed to the hospital, and in typical Cindy fashion, she blackmailed him too. Threatening him that he would be sent back to live with his brother in Ghana.

Elaine was left shocked to hear the recording (Credit: BBC)

Elaine hears Cindy’s tape

Fast forward to this week, and back at the Vic, the Knights and Beales asked Kojo for the truth. Sadly, he took Cindy’s side and said he was alone on the night of his accident.

Later on though, Elaine was left open-mouthed after hearing a tape being played in the living room. The same tape that secretly recorded Cindy’s confession about her affair and true feelings towards George in October.

EastEnders Cindy to be exposed at Christmas?

What’s more, the trailer for this year’s Christmas special was released recently. And it shows the affair between Cindy and Junior is set to be exposed.

Set in The Queen Vic, the trailer shows the Beales and the Knights settling down for a festive meal together. However, matters are complicated by the presence of a certain USB containing audio evidence of Cindy and Junior’s affair.

And, as said USB comes into daughter Anna’s hands, Cindy is desperate to get it back. The trailer then appears to show the recording being played to a packed audience in The Vic, as a shocked and appalled Ian and George look on.

Could it be Elaine who exposes Cindy and Junior? Or is another resident out to get revenge?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Read more: EastEnders: Reiss returned back on screens, but fans are desperate to know where Bianca is

Do you think Elaine will expose Cindy and Junior? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!