Cindy Beale to die in Christmas whodunnit, predict EastEnders fans

A new EastEnders fan theory has predicted that Cindy could die at Christmas – leading to a whodunnit in time for the soap’s 40th anniversary next year. This follows the release of the Christmas trailer, teasing how Cindy and Junior’s long-running affair will finally be exposed.

And, with the trailer showing a myriad of shocked and appalled faces all reacting to news (or more specifically audio) of the torrid affair, Cindy is about to become very unpopular in Walford indeed.

Will the soap kill Cindy off… again?

How will George and the family react to Cindy’s betrayal? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Christmas whodunnit as Cindy dies

Reacting to the release of the trailer, viewers were quick to share their theories online. And one fan theory suggested that Cindy might be killed off in a shocking whodunnit for 2024.

“Possible theory. Cindy is killed on Christmas Day in a whodunnit and the culprit is revealed on 40th anniversary,” wrote one fan on X.

“If at least three people don’t die a tragic death I’m gonna be quite unhappy. 40th is no excuse either because they’ve done amazing Christmas episodes before anniversary’s many times,” said another, hoping for some kind of death – any death – on Christmas.

“Kathy and the rest of the 6 need to strike again and kill Cindy on Xmas,” begged a third.

“I can’t deal with the abysmal Cindy anymore. Please kill her off again,” wrote another.

The truth comes out at Christmas (Credit: BBC)

Cindy and Junior’s affair exposed

This fan theory comes in the wake of a new trailer from the BBC – which shows exactly how the truth will come out. As the Knights and the Beales gather for a family Christmas, Anna comes across a USB containing audio evidence of the affair (thanks Freddie).

Cindy is desperate to reclaim the USB – but is evidently unsuccessful. The trailer shows the residents of The Vic looking on in shock as George plays Cindy’s tape – leading some viewers to dub the storyline as a ‘rehash’ of Sharongate.

And, with Ian and George looking particularly appalled, shockwaves ring around the Square. As the truth comes out, Cindy is left out in the cold.

How will Cindy and Junior’s families take the news?

