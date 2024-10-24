In EastEnders, Barney Mitchell is predicted to have ‘killed’ his brother’s girlfriend after Penny started asking Harry questions last night (Wednesday, October 23).

The mysterious Shireen has only briefly been mentioned in a reference to Harry’s ‘dark’ history. She has disappeared, but where is she?

Adding to this, Barney and Harry’s mum is on her way to the Square – will she provide the answers?

Barney could be behind Shireen’s murder (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Barney and the Mitchells

The new Mitchell additions have been hinting for months there is something dark hidden in their past. It would explain the move to Walford for a ‘fresh start.’

In the past, Teddy also suggested Harry was the reason they needed to move. Now, caught up in blackmailing Jack, the copper did his own digging.

After meeting with a colleague, Jack found out Harry used to be in a relationship with a woman named Shireen who just so happened to disappear. No one is sure where she is, but she could be dead.

Jack, as usual, jumped to conclusions and suggested Harry killed her. But fans have another theory on their minds.

Reserved Barney had a deep conversation with Teddy following him being dangled from the train bridge by Ravi. Teddy wants him to toughen up, and suggested self-defence classes.

However, Barney did not like the sound of that. Instead, he had his mind on calling his mum.

Harry’s girlfriend mysteriously disappeared (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Barney killed Harry’s girlfriend?

Fans think this is a sign he has had a bad experience with fighting in the past.

One X user wrote: “Teddy did well there with Barney – until he mentioned ‘boxing.’ His approach with Barney is very ‘Copy & Paste’ of Phil’s approach with Ben.”

Another replied to the original comment: “You think Barney punched Shireen (Harry’s ex) and he ended up accidentally killing her?”

A third suggested: “VERY wild theory, but what if Teddy actually has something to do with the disappearance of Harry’s girlfriend?” While a fourth said: “What if it was Barney?”

Now, Nicola will arrive on the Square uninvited, causing a huge shock for Teddy. Barney called her, wanting to rebuild a relationship with her.

But could she reveal a harsh truth? Maybe Barney was more involved with Shireen’s disappearance…

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.