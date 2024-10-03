EastEnders fans were not too delighted to hear the news yet another Mitchell was set to hit the square – as they all said the same thing.

Teddy Mitchell and the rest of his clan hit the Square a couple of months ago after surprising his half-brother, Billy.

The son of Stevie Mitchell is not done yet – with his ex-wife set to arrive in a couple of weeks.

Teddy’s ex-wife Nicola, played by Laura Doddington, wants to make amends with her sons, Barney and Harry.

EastEnders: Latest Mitchell arrival

Not much is known about Teddy’s ex-wife, Nicola, but she is thought to be out of touch with her sons.

She will appear on our screens later this autumn and her arrival will be met with plenty of shock – and annoyance – from Teddy.

Nicola will quickly introduce herself to the rest of the Mitchells. They did not get to know her beforehand due to Teddy being away from Billy and the others.

Despite the mixed feelings from the others, Nicola is a woman on a mission and is sure to switch things up when she gets to the Square.

EastEnders: Mitchell announcement

EastEnders Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw spoke on Nicola’s entrance to the soap: “Like all the great Mitchell women, Nicola is feisty, strong and loves her family.

“She and Teddy share a very complicated history, which will be fun to explore, as will her relationships with her two sons. We’re delighted to welcome the fantastic Laura Doddington to EastEnders to bring Nicola to life.”

Laura Doddington added her own statement: “I still can’t believe I’ve joined EastEnders – I keep pinching myself! I grew up watching the show, so the first time I filmed in The Vic, I was like a kid at Christmas to be in such an iconic place with such a brilliant cast and crew.

“Nicola is a complex woman who comes in like the Tasmanian Devil! She’s strong and completely unapologetic about who she is. I’ve been so lucky to have my Mitchell boys, Roland, Elijah and Lewis, as they’ve taken me under their wing, and we feel like a family already. I’m loving every second so far.”

EastEnders fans complain of ‘too many Mitchells’

However, while some fans were excited at the EastEnders Mitchell announcement, others weren’t too keen.

Several X users took to the social media site to share their thoughts. They added that there are already too many Mitchells on the Square and they don’t want another.

One user wrote: “At the moment people are still unsure about Teddy and co really. They are pretty much a carbon copy of every Mitchell family member so nothing really original or stand out as yet! Maybe with the ex coming in it might make them a bit more interesting maybe. We’ll see.”

Another person complained: “Why oh why???? This family makes no sense and are completely pointless. None of them will be here in a year. So why not give your strong cast storylines or let us learn about other characters that have been brought in and forgotten?”

A third viewer shared: “[Bleep] not another one. They don’t seem to have enough decent storylines for the existing cast.”

