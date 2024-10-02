EastEnders casts former Holby City and Doctors star Laura Doddington as Teddy Mitchell’s ex-wife Nicola

EastEnders has announced today (Wednesday, October 2), that former Holby City star Laura Doddington will be joining the cast as Teddy Mitchell’s ex-wife, Nicola.

The star will be playing the role of Nicola Mitchell, with her first scenes airing late autumn this year.

Nicola will arrive on the Square uninvited, causing a huge shock for Teddy.

Teddy’s wife turns up unexpectedly (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Teddy Mitchell’s ex-wife Nicola to arrive in Walford

Later this autumn, Teddy’s ex-wife Nicola will make a dramatic entrance onto the Square.

She soon gets to know the rest of the Mitchells, attempting to rebuild her bond with her sons Harry and Barney.

Teddy won’t be happy to see Nicola sniffing around his new home in Walford, but Nicola is a woman on a mission. And, she won’t be stopped by Teddy.

Laura Doddington who previously starred in Doctors and Holby City will be playing Nicola. She has already started filming scenes, first appearing on screen later this season.

Teddy’s ex-wife is on her way (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Laura Doddington speaks on Nicola arrival

Fans of EastEnders have been hoping for more Mitchell women to join the soap for quite some time now – and they’re about to get just that in the form of Nicola!

EastEnders Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw addressed Nicola’s entrance to the soap and shared: “Like all the great Mitchell women, Nicola is feisty, strong and loves her family. She and Teddy share a very complicated history, which will be fun to explore, as will her relationships with her two sons. We’re delighted to welcome the fantastic Laura Doddington to EastEnders to bring Nicola to life.

Laura Doddington also expressed her excitement, stating: “I still can’t believe I’ve joined EastEnders – I keep pinching myself! I grew up watching the show, so the first time I filmed in The Vic, I was like a kid at Christmas to be in such an iconic place with such a brilliant cast and crew. Nicola is a complex woman who comes in like the Tasmanian Devil! She’s strong and completely unapologetic about who she is. I’ve been so lucky to have my Mitchell boys, Roland, Elijah and Lewis, as they’ve taken me under their wing, and we feel like a family already. I’m loving every second so far.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

