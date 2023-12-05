EastEnders: 6 new clues about the Christmas killer as the full trailer drops

EastEnders fans have been frantically predicting who the Christmas murder victim will be since the flash-forward episode aired back in February.

The gripping flash-forward gave us a glimpse of Christmas Day 2023 in EastEnders. We saw Stacey, Suki, Linda, Denise, Kathy and Sharon – wearing a wedding dress – in The Queen Vic.

Who’s the dead guy? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders at Christmas: Flashing forward!

Linda had a split lip, Suki’s hands were bloodied, Denise was gripping a broken bottle, and Sharon’s dress was splattered with blood.

On the floor – almost unseen – was a body. Sharon bent down, took the man’s pulse, revealing his cufflinks – and said: “He’s dead.”

Since then we’ve had tiny, teaser trailers for each of the women – who have become known as The Six.

Enders fans have been poring over each one, trying to find clues that could reveal who is the Christmas murder victim and who is the murderer!

What does the jukebox mean? (Credit: BBC)

Thrilling trailer!

With just three weeks to go until the big day – which EastEnders fans have dubbed Sixmas on social media – the full trailer finally dropped.

It features all six mini trailers put together, plus a new beginning.

The new trailer starts with an old-fashioned jukebox playing In The Bleak Midwinter. The letters DEATH are pushed in.

And the number eight.

Interesting.

Then the music changes to What Kind Of Man by Florence and the Machine, which has been the soundtrack to all the trailers so far.

The Six – Stacey, Suki, Linda, Sharon, Denise and Kathy (Credit: BBC)

The Six

Sharon‘s trailer is first – with the bride throwing her bouquet. The action switches to Linda, scrubbing the floor upstairs in the pub. Suki is next, outside in Albert Square, holding a family photograph that shatters before Suki runs away.

Then it’s Denise’s turn, sitting at the bar in The Vic and dropping a glass to the floor. Then Stacey, applying lipstick in a mirror on which the words In A Flash are written. Stacey looks away, and when she looks back, the mirror has cracked.

Finally, it’s Kathy. She’s at the serving hatch in the pub, chopping up a bouquet of tulips with a cleaver.

Pretty aggressively!

As soon as the new full trailer landed, fans rushed to social media and shared their theories.

So we’ve rounded up the best ones here.

What does the number eight signify?

1. Double death in EastEnders this Christmas

What is the meaning of the number eight being pushed on the jukebox? Well, some fans think it could mean there’s ANOTHER death.

Six women, one corpse on the floor in the pub, plus another dead body adds up to EIGHT.

Plus, while all the action in the trailer takes place in the bar of The Queen Vic, or just outside it, Linda’s upstairs cleaning the floor. The dead man is very definitely downstairs – so does that mean L’s done away with someone else?

Her rapist, Dean Wicks, perhaps?!

There has to be 2 deaths because why’s Linda cleaning blood upstairs!!!! — Danny (@Danny804784081) December 4, 2023

2. Another killer?

OR does the number eight refer to there being another killer?

So there’s 8, not 6… ? Kat, Sam or Eve have got to be involved as well, surely?? pic.twitter.com/XUm6g8R3g6 — POP CULTURE ENTHUSIAST (@northernlawd) December 4, 2023

Many fans have long speculated that Suki’s lover Eve could be involved in this storyline. That seems even more likely now we’ve seen what Nish and Ravi did to her when they found out about Suki and Eve’s romance.

Could Eve return and add her support to The Six?

Denise could be the killer (Credit: BBC)

3. Denise is the killer

When the trailer begins the haunting Christmas carol In The Bleak Midwinter is playing.

Some EastEnders fans with super memories have pointed out this was also playing in December 2020 during a scene between Denise and her sister Kim.

That scene took place when Lucas Johnson – Denise’s killer ex – had reappeared in her life.

“I was his mistake,” Denise said. “I’m his weakness.” And she reminds Kim that she went to her funeral when Denise was presumed to have died (though actually Lucas had kidnapped her).

“Killer Denise,” one fan mused?

NO LISTEN. ON THE JUKEBOX IN THE TRAILER ‘IN THE BLEAK MIDWINTER’ IS PLAYING. THROWBACK TO THIS SCENE BETWEEN DENISE AND KIM IN DECEMBER (!!!!!!!!) 2020 – IN THE BLEAK MIDWINTER IS PLAYING IN THE BACKGROUND. AND LISTEN TO THE CONTEXT OF IT TOO. KILLER DENISE?!?! #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/ldzf1UeNtH — sammy | merry SIXmas ✨ (@sapphicsukeve) December 4, 2023

The other theory surrounding Denise is her clothing colour is green – as in green with envy. With Jack and Stacey growing closer – and Stacey wearing red – is she the ‘scarlet woman’ and jealous Denise kills Jack because of her?

“Denise is wearing green and her drink is green, traditionally the colour of envy. Stacey’s wearing scarlet as she’s a scarlet woman…” mused one fan on Instagram.

4. Kathy’s the killer in EastEnders at Christmas

If it’s not Denise, then some fans reckon Kathy could be killer.

She’s the only woman who is more aggressive than scared, annoyed, or even calm, in the trailer. She is roughly attacking a bunch of flowers with a meat cleaver, and she looks furious!

Plus, she’s the only woman with a weapon!

“I do think Killer Kathy is becoming very plausible,” said one fan.

still find it interesting how kathy’s trailer isn’t as directly connected, and with her being the only one with an obvious ‘weapon’? surely it has to mean something! #eastenders pic.twitter.com/7ihKwqriC2 — linda carter & cindy beale defender (@lindaswalford) November 30, 2023

I do think Killer Kathy is becoming very plausible and to add she’s not technically the Sixth of the Six, she’s the Seventh while Eve is the actual Sixth #EastEnders — David Corbett (@northbound24) December 4, 2023

Is Kathy the Christmas killer? (Credit: BBC)

5. A man is the killer

Some viewers think the actual murderer is another man – possibly due to the music in the trailer which features Florence and the Machine asking ‘what kind of man’…

OR could The Six be the killers, but set up another man to take the blame? It’s been done in EastEnders before back when Pat Butcher let Janine go to jail for killing Laura Beale.

Janine was innocent that time, but Pat knew she’d got away with killing her first husband, Barry Evans.

Could something similar happen this Christmas? We know Keanu and Dean will shortly rub each other up the wrong way. Could one of them be the murder victim and the other the scapegoat?

We’re counting the days until Sixmas! (Credit: BBC)

6. Seven bells

The bell in the trailer is the bell behind the bar of the pub that rings for Last Orders. But in this case, it’s tolling like a funeral bell. Creepy!

The bell tolls seven times in the full trailer. Does that mean anything? Another woman to add to The Six? Perhaps! Or maybe it’s just a reference to the phrase ‘knock seven bells out of someone’ meaning giving them a severe beating!

7 rings of the bell????

— SANDY (@SandySh92307800) December 4, 2023

Who’s dead in EastEnders at Christmas?

Thankfully we’ve not got much longer to wait to find out because frankly all this tension is killing us! We’re counting down the days until Sixmas!

