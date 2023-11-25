EastEnders ‘exit’ for Keanu Taylor as he ‘flees abroad’ – but fans think it’s a set up

A major EastEnders exit has seemingly been revealed with Keanu Taylor fleeing the country. New pictures taken of filming at an airport have shown actor Danny Walters filming what could be his final scenes.

The actor made a shock return to the BBC soap a year ago. But now it looks like his time is up.

Danny Walters appear to be leaving EastEnders as Keanu Taylor (Credit: BBC)

Viewers know Keanu has recently been revealed to not be his son Albie’s biological father. And while he doesn’t know that – Sharon Watts does.

Fans also recently watched as Keanu staged the kidnapping of his own son to get back at Sharon. However his guilt has seen him reunite with her despite the secret hanging over him.

EastEnders: Will Keanu die?

The pictures, obtained by The Sun, appear to rule Keanu out as the body in the Queen Vic on Christmas Day. A flashforward revealed a man would die in the pub this festive season.

However while the pictures appear to show Keanu fleeing the country, fans are suspicious. They point to the posed nature of the shots and the content.

They are now convinced the pictures have been set up by the BBC to throw people off the scent.

One said: “Something about this feels a bit staged to throw us off the scent.”

When will Keanu find out the truth? (Credit: BBC)

But a second said: “I’m HIGHLY suspicious. Glossy, close-up pictures of him walking through the airport (rather than paparazzi hiding in the bushes-style pictures)?

“Pictures of him at a *funeral* with Lauren whom he has zero history with? No other cast members. No cameras or crew (in these pictures anyway). I smell a rat.”

Read more: EastEnders: Linda shouldn’t be made to lie about Dean assault, fans complain

Another pointed out Keanu’s goodbye with Lauren Branning standing out because of the characters lack of screentime together. They said: “Why is he saying goodbye to LAUREN?!? Something smells fishy here.”

“Who’s to say they aren’t messing with us by having Keanu go on a city trip the week before Christmas, but planned the location shoot around this time, knowing it would get leaked?” said another.

