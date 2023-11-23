EastEnders: Linda shouldn’t be made to lie about Dean assault, fans complain

Last night in EastEnders (Wednesday, November 22), Elaine asked Linda to do whatever she needed to do to get George off the hook for Dean’s accident.

Worried that Dean would destroy her family, Linda then decided to do as Dean asked.

EastEnders fans have now slammed the soap after watching Linda being forced to lie about Dean’s rape.

Dean recorded Linda (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Linda was forced to clear Dean’s name

After Dean’s accident, Dean explained that he’d tell the police that George pushed him unless Linda did as he wanted.

Elaine then suggested that Linda gave Dean what he wanted, asking her to clear Dean’s name and say that she made the rape all up.

Linda was initially against the idea, worrying that this would lead Dean to go out and assault another woman.

However, when Ollie said that he was going to protect his family from the bad guys, Linda soon decided to do as Dean wanted.

She was unaware that Cindy had already talked to Dean and had talked him out of calling the police on George.

Thinking that she was left with no other choice, Linda lied and told Dean that she’d made the rape up so that Mick wouldn’t find out that she’d wanted to sleep with him.

With Dean himself believing that he hadn’t raped Linda, he enjoyed playing the recording of Linda’s “confession” back to himself.

Fans don’t agree with the scenes (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans slam soap for making Linda backtrack on truth

EastEnders viewers have now blasted the soap for making Linda clear Dean’s name. They’re also not happy that Elaine put pressure on her to do so.

Fans aren’t pleased with the scenes, believing that it is sending the wrong message out to real life rape victims.

One fan complained: “Dean recording Linda was disgusting. I won’t be able to watch this storyline. Elaine is a monster, not a mother. Hasn’t Linda suffered enough? It’s just awful to watch. This storyline is one of the worst ones ever. Just stop with the misery for Linda.”

Dean recording Linda was disgusting. I won't be able to watch this storyline. Elaine is a monster, not a mother. #EastEnders @bbceastenders Hasn't Linda suffered enough? It's just awful to watch. This storyline is one of the worst ones ever. Just stop with the misery for Linda — Lisa (@Lisa_CMN) November 22, 2023

Tonight's scenes with Linda & Dean I fear may have gone too far. Deeply uncomfortable to watch. I imagine very triggering for survivors of SA. I hope there's some justice for Linda ahead aside from Dean dying…which I think after tonight his fate is sealed #EastEnders — Keith Browne-Byrne (@KeithBrowne82) November 22, 2023

Elaine has disgusted me, she has been very uncaring since she got back anyway this just proves she is basically an emotional abuser. This storyline with Linda is very triggering and handled badly. I don’t want to say much more to be honest #EastEnders — Kathy #PraiseLover (@EESprite) November 23, 2023

A second viewer moaned: “Tonight’s scenes with Linda & Dean I fear may have gone too far. Deeply uncomfortable to watch. I imagine very triggering for survivors of SA. I hope there’s some justice for Linda ahead aside from Dean dying… which I think after tonight his fate is sealed.”

A third person commented: “Elaine has disgusted me, she has been very uncaring since she got back – anyway this just proves she is basically an emotional abuser. This storyline with Linda is very triggering and handled badly. I don’t want to say much more to be honest.”

A final fan said: “I had to skip the Linda scene at the end. Made me feel physically ill. Where are the writers going with this unhinged nonsense?!”

Will Dean finally get the punishment he deserves? (Credit: BBC)

Will Linda get justice?

Dean’s now got the recording of Linda’s false confession. Tonight (Thursday, November 23), Linda struggles to process exactly what she’s just done.

But, will she be able to ever get justice? Or, has Dean got exactly what he wanted from her?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!