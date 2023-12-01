EastEnders: Eve to return at Christmas and murder Nish, fans predict

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Eve Unwin could return at Christmas to seek revenge against Nish Panesar, following her apparent ‘exit’ from the soap yesterday.

In a heated confrontation between Eve and Nish, he revealed that he knew all about her affair with Suki. But when Eve taunted him by revealing just how long she and Suki had been at it, Nish lashed out, violently.

Nish discovered the truth about Suki and Eve… and quickly enacted his revenge (Credit: BBC)

Eve narrowly avoids death in showdown with Ravi

He knocked her unconscious with a bottle and then entreated son Ravi to kill her. After bundling a bound and gagged Eve into the boot of his car, Ravi drove Eve out into the woods where he prepared to finish the job.

However, Eve managed to break free, talking Ravi out of killing her. Ravi told her to run, never to return.

Eve found herself in a sticky situation (Credit: BBC)

Ravi then told Nish that he had killed Eve. Nish used Eve’s phone to text Suki, telling her that ‘she’ was going for good, and that Suki should stay in Walford with her husband and family.

But could Eve be back sooner than we think?

Will Eve keep her promise to stay away from Walford… and Suki? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Eve will return with revenge in mind

As the episode finished, EastEnders fans took to Twitter (now X) to share their theories about how Eve might return. And many think that she could be back by Christmas… just in time for Nish to be the body on the floor of The Vic.

“Surely Eve comes back and kills him? She knows law and Sharon looks up to someone – last scene will be Eve’s face, and they can finally be together surely?!” one viewer wrote.

“Anyone else hoping it’s Nish on the floor, hopefully dead, in the Christmas episode? Hopefully killed by Eve?” asked another.

“Just watch Eve coming back Christmas week, telling Stacey what happened, Suki finding out and it all kicking off in The Queen Vic. My money is on Nish being the dead body on Christmas Day,” said a third.

“I always thought the body was Nish and I said yesterday (to my other half) that I predict Eve will kill Nish Christmas Day. The champagne bottle was a massive hint at ‘history repeating’, the way today’s ep played confirmed it for me,” a fourth wrote.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

