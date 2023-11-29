EastEnders to air post-watershed episode on Christmas Day as death is revealed

Christmas Day is less than a month away meaning that soap fans will be getting ready to watch the festive episode of EastEnders rather soon.

However, this year, the soap will air it’s Christmas Day episode in a post-watershed slot.

But, when will EastEnders now air on Christmas as one Walford resident dies?

Someone dies at Christmas (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: A Christmas death

At the start of the year, EastEnders stunned fans by airing a special, flashforward clip of events happening on Christmas Day (2023.)

Six female characters – now branded as The Six – were seen gathered around in The Vic.

Stacey, Denise, Kathy, Suki, Sharon and Linda could be seen wearing different coloured outfits whilst looking panicked.

Sharon, wearing a wedding dress, then bent down on the floor to tend to a body – it was a male wearing cufflinks.

She then revealed that the man in the pub was dead. This has left viewers trying to guess who the Christmas Day victim could be and which woman killed them – if any of them did at all.

The soap will air at a different time to usual (Credit: BBC/ Composite ED!)

EastEnders Christmas Day schedule shakeup

EastEnders usually airs at 7.30pm for half an hour on Mondays-Thursdays with a special Christmas Day instalment usually airing each year.

Christmas Day falls on Monday (December 25) this year but the soap won’t air in it’s usual Monday slot.

Instead, the soap will air in a post-watershed slot as viewers finally find out who has met their maker.

Fans of the BBC soap can watch the episode from 9.30pm on Christmas Day, and even more excitingly, the episode will be an hour long.

Viewers can expect to finally be given the answers to the questions they’ve been asking for the past year.

They’ll also be able to determine whether their predictions are correct. Who is killed and who is the Christmas killer?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

