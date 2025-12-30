Early EastEnders release reveals Patrick’s shock reaction as he learns Jasmine is Anthony’s daughter

WARNING: The below piece is full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television – as Patrick learns the truth about Jasmine.

A shell-shocked Patrick gets another shock in EastEnders today (Tuesday, December 30), when Jasmine reveals her true identity. This comes as Patrick grieves the loss of son Anthony, killed on Christmas Day, while Zoe faces murder charges.

How will Patrick react when he hears that Jasmine is Anthony’s daughter… and his own grandchild?

Jasmine decides to open up to Patrick (Credit: BBC)

Jasmine reveals the truth to Patrick in EastEnders today

As the story continues tonight, Jasmine grows frustrated with Kat as they discuss the search for Chrissie. Feeling as though Kat is about to throw her under the bus, Jasmine leaves the house, seeking solace with Oscar.

Back in the Slater household, Kat defends Jasmine and Zoe as Tommy and Jean cast aspersions over their version of events. Railing against Tommy, Kat demands that he start supporting Zoe and his family in the same way that they once did for him.

Meanwhile, after Jasmine has shared her true identity with Oscar, he suggests that she do the same for Patrick. Following Oscar’s advice, Jasmine goes to see Patrick and Yolande – and reveals that she’s their kin.

Patrick is blindsided by this news. Unable to deal with yet another massive secret in the wake of his son’s death, he orders Jasmine away.

Will the Slaters continue to stand by Jasmine? (Credit: BBC)

Kat defends Jasmine against Cindy

Afterwards, a downcast Jasmine takes refuge in the café. It’s there that she runs into Cindy, who confronts her over her attack. Billy and the locals tell Cindy to back off but, sensing blood in the water, a vengeful Cindy continues to push her advantage.

Jasmine is on the ropes when Kat arrives, and tells Cindy to back off. She then reveals, in front of everyone there, that Jasmine is her granddaughter.

There you have it Jasmine… you’re officially a Slater now!

