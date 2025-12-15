As Dylan wakes up in Emmerdale, ITVX early release confirms Ray and Celia’s fates

Emmerdale spoilers involving Dylan Penders are included in this article. The episode hasn’t aired on TV yet but it is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Dylan has spoken to the police in Emmerdale, but unfortunately for everyone, the ITVX release shows us that Ray and Celia remain completely free.

April has been worried that she was going to lose Dylan after Ray vengefully ran him over with his car. And Marlon and Rhona were concerned they were going to lose the one person who could confirm it was Ray. But thankfully, Dylan managed to pull through – for now.

However, tonight (December 15) he spoke to the police, and it appears things still aren’t over just yet.

Why is Dylan in hospital in Emmerdale?

Dylan recently made the horrific discovery that Ray and Celia were holding a bunch of people captive as forced workers – and one of those people was Bear, Paddy’s dad. And when he realised this, Dylan was determined to get the whole ordeal over as quickly as possible.

He turned to Ray, still believing he could be trusted. Dylan begged Ray to go to the police because he is one of Celia’s victims too. But when he admitted that Marlon knew everything, Ray was furious.

When Ray realised that Marlon could be speaking to the police with April, there was only one thing he could do. Ray pretended to be on Dylan’s side and told him they would go to the police together. And Dylan believed him.

But just as that was happening, Celia burst into Marlon and Rhona’s house, ready for a fight. She immediately started throwing her threats around. However, it wasn’t until she pulled out her phone that they all realised how serious she was.

Ray had FaceTimed her just in time to see him mow Dylan down with his car. Everyone immediately assumed the teen had died. But thankfully, he managed to pull through.

After spending some time in a coma, Dylan finally woke up in Emmerdale tonight. And determined to put a stop to everything, he spoke to the police.

Are the police after Ray and Celia?

Marlon and Rhona have been holding onto the hope that if and when Dylan wakes up, he could give a statement to the police that would put Ray and Celia behind bars for good.

Unfortunately, that didn’t go to plan. While Dylan remained adamant that he needed to tell someone what happened to him, April begged him to reconsider. She explained that while he has been in the coma, Ray’s threats have progressed and he is proof that they aren’t just empty promises.

While we’re not going to give away everything that happens with the police, it’s safe to assume that Ray and Celia live to fight another day. However, their luck may be running out soon…

And with Moira also about to make a huge discovery, Celia may find herself at the centre of another war – and this time it might be harder to win.

