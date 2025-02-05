As the consequences of the Coronation Street Platt fire continue to take over the Street, a new fan theory predicts just how bad Toyah’s injuries will be.

Toyah found herself caught up in the fire after she discovered Hope, Sam, Ruby and Lily were holding a seance at the Platts’ house – and she quickly ordered them out.

But after already facing a threat from Leanne, a furious Abi confronted Toyah over calling social services. A confrontation ensued and when Toyah touched her shoulder, Abi knocked her down and then ran from the house – moments before the fire was set.

Nick saved Toyah from the fire (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Platt fire

Toyah lay still on the kitchen floor as the fire began to engulf the Platt house on Coronation Street.

And when other’s began to realise what happened, they were terrified that someone may have been inside. Shona and Max headed in to look for Lily, while Nick headed in to save Toyah.

He managed to get to her and carried her outside – but she was unconscious.

Later, when everyone began emerging, Kit was seen giving CPR to Toyah on the Street, before being brought to hospital.

Sometimes (most times) in soaps, injuries turn into something more, creating an extra storyline for the characters involved.

And it seems a new fan theory predicts this is just the beginning of another journey for Toyah.

Toyah was injured in the Platt fire (Credit: ITV)

Does Toyah have amnesia?

Taking to X one fan penned: “I bet you now that Toyah has lost her memory.”

If Toyah has lost her memory, just how much has she lost? Her life has recently been going through some huge changes. For starters she is now in a relationship with her sister’s ex-husband.

And as a direct conflict from this her and Leanne have been at odds against each other. Along with this she has also been concerned about Abi, sensing that something has been wrong since Mason died.

But has Toyah lost her memory? And if so what does this mean for Abi and Leanne?

Read more: Coronation Street: Max started Platt house fire, a new fan theory predicts

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV, with an early release at 7am on ITVX.

Who do you think started the Coronation Street fire? Follow our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!