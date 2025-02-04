In Coronation Street, Leanne Battersby won’t let her vendetta over sister Toyah go and fans can’t deal with her.

Last night (Monday, February 3), she was seen getting herself drunk before the Platt house fire broke out.

And, now fans can’t be dealing with her behaviour and have taken to social media to share their frustration.

Leanne’s been feeling sorry for herself (Credit: ITV)

Leanne’s vendetta against sister Toyah for Nick affair

Ever since she found out that Toyah was having an affair with Nick, Leanne has been out to get revenge on her sister.

Even though she got punished with community service for trying to get Toyah in trouble for fraud, nothing has stopped Leanne.

Last night, she threw a bottle of alcohol towards her sister. She then made a threat that she might not have anymore chances to make amends with her.

Later on, Leanne stumbled around drunk and saw an unconscious Toyah being carried out of the Platt house fire by Nick.

With a bottle of vodka in her hand, she just stood there and stared at her injured sister clearly too out of it to show any emotion.

She’s been bearing a grudge against her sister for so long that even in her hour of need, Leanne can’t help but make everything about herself…

Fans want her to get a grip (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans frustrated with Leanne self-centred behaviour

With Leanne feeling sorry for herself and being reckless with her behaviour, threatening Toyah, stumbling around drunk and even sleeping with both Ryan and Steve in a bid to make herself feel better, fans have had enough.

They think that Leanne is becoming insufferable, and are begging for her to take some control over her behaviour.

One viewer complained: “Is anyone going to tell Leanne that Toyah didn’t steal her life, she pushed everyone away…”

Another person demanded: “Give it a rest, Leanne [bleep].”

A third viewer said: “I don’t get what they’re doing with Leanne at this point. I don’t think Corrie does either.”

A fourth person asked: “Can Leanne be removed ASAP please?”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

