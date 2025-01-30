Coronation Street: Leanne pregnant amid ‘who’s the daddy’ plot with Ryan and Steve, new fan theory predicts

Fans of Coronation Street have predicted that Leanne Battersby will fall pregnant following her fling with Ryan and last night’s rekindling with ex Steve. Leanne has been going through a rough time of it since her split from cheating fiancée Nick, and sought comfort (and revenge!) of the physical kind in the months which followed.

Last week she ended up bedding Ryan after a night of flirting with the Street’s most eligible bachelors. And, last night (Wednesday, January 29) as she reminisced over old times with Steve, the pair wound up in a passionate embrace.

One thing inevitably leading to another, viewers have predicted that Leanne could find herself pregnant following her union with Steve and Ryan. But who’s the daddy?

Leanne bedded Ryan last week (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street fans predict ‘who’s the daddy’ whodunnit for Leanne, Steve and Ryan

As last night’s scenes aired, viewers shared their thoughts on social media. And many agreed that it would result in an unexpected pregnancy for Leanne and potential daddies Ryan and Steve.

“Leanne will end up pregnant and not know if Steve or Ryan is the dad!” exclaimed one viewer.

“Let me guess, in a few weeks time, Leanne will find out she’s pregnant and we will get a who’s the daddy storyline for Ryan and Steve.…” said another.

“Leanne’s going to end up pregnant or get a STD and it will end up being a who dunnit,” wrote a third.

However, others were fairly certain who the daddy might be. “Oh god. Leanne’s going to be pregnant before News at Ten. McDonald never misses,” one fan pointed out.

Is Leanne set to fall pregnant?

The former lovers reconnected last night (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

The saga of Steve and Leanne

Leanne is just one of famed Weatherfield lothario Steve McDonald’s many failed relationships. Leanne fell pregnant with Steve’s child after they slept together in 2016 – while he was married to Michelle Connor.

Michelle left Steve after discovering the truth, and he and Leanne attempted to make a go of their family, along with son Oliver. While Steve proposed to Leanne the pair ultimately separated after realising that they’d be best off as friends.

In April 2020, young Oliver was diagnosed with a rare life-limiting form of mitochondrial disease. In the weeks following his diagnosis, Oliver’s condition worsened, and he sadly died in November, as a devastated Steve and Leanne bid him farewell.

That’s a lot of history between Steve and Leanne, and last night’s episode proved that there’s still a spark there too. But what does the future hold?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

