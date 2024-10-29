Coronation Street: Steve McDonald’s relationship history unpacked

In Coronation Street, Steve McDonald has had his fair share of marriages, including an infamous connection with Tracy Barlow.

Steve’s been on the cobbles since 1989 and has become something of a Weatherfield player. His friendship with Eileen Grimshaw, his bromance with Tim Metcalfe and his many, many weddings and divorces have made him a firm fan favourite.

He’s got more ex-wives, fiancées and girlfriends than your average soap resident – and now he seems to be getting closer to Cassie Plummer.

Friend to Ken, Cassie was at first insulted by Steve’s interference in their friendship, but the pair could be getting closer. Will the unlikely match work?

Coronation Street: Steve McDonald’s first wife

In 1994, Steve married wealthy Vicky Arden in an attempt to use her money to pay off his debts. He got into trouble after developing a gambling addiction.

He wanted to buy out Mike Baldwin at his business MVB Print. However, he ended up in debt to loan sharks.

However, Vicky testified against him in court and their marriage broke up. Hmm, being banged up thanks to an ex definitely seems like a bad romantic choice!

Vicky was Steve’s first wife, but definitely not his last! The teen romance hinted towards more to come.

Karen and Steve didn’t work out (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

Coronation Street: Steve and Karen Phillips

After Vicky, Steve started a relationship with factory worker Karen Phillips.

She had a bet with Janice Battersby that she’d get Steve to propose – which she won – and then that they’d tie the knot. Both Steve and Karen were quite surprised to find themselves saying ‘I do’ but they did make a go of things and their fiery marriage was successful – at first.

After a while, Steve thought Karen was having an affair and they split. While they were apart, Steve slept with Tracy Barlow – their first interaction of many – but then he and Karen got back together and decided to divorce so Karen could have the big wedding of her dreams. It sort of makes sense…

Though they did make it down the aisle, they eventually split, thanks to Steve being revealed as the father of Tracy’s baby, Amy.

Michelle and Steve weren’t endgame (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

Steve and Michelle Connor

After Karen, Steve had a romance with Michelle Connor, but they split when he fell for Becky Granger.

While it took a while, the pair did eventually make it down the aisle. But things got complicated when he yet again cheated for a short fling with Tracy. So things were done with Becky.

Confusingly, Steve went back to Michelle AGAIN and they got married. They were delighted when Michelle got pregnant but tragically their son Ruairi was born prematurely, and passed away.

Behind Michelle’s back, Steve had slept with Leanne Battersby, who was also pregnant, and she was devastated when it was revealed he was little Oliver’s dad.

Steve isn’t Weatherfield’s most loyal resident…

Steve and Tracy

In an unexpected turn (not), Steve and Tracy found each other again. They tied the knot, albeit with a bit of quality Corrie drama at the reception.

Despite years of on-and-off affairs and relationships, the pair split after Tracy’s steamy affair with footballer Tommy Orpington.

Steve was left devastated and tried his hand in the dating world. Things didn’t go well, with a few dates here and there but nothing concrete.

However, things are looking up for the cabbie, who appears to be getting closer to Cassie behind Ken’s back. Is this the final relationship for Steve? Or are we up for some classic Corrie drama?

Will Steve ever be lucky in love? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Steve wedding count

If there’s one thing Steve collects, it’s wedding ceremonies. With around six trips down the aisle (if he managed to make it), Steve is no stranger to a suit.

Steve married Karen twice – once a quick registry office do and the second time a proper fancy church wedding. He’s also married Tracy Barlow twice. Both weddings ended with huge drama at the reception.

His first wedding to Tracy was ruined when his ex Becky revealed that Tracy had lied about her miscarriage, while the second went pear-shaped when Leanne accidentally let slip that she and Steve had a one-night stand.

Steve and Becky only married once, but they had two weddings. The first wedding was called off when a nervous Becky had one too many drinks to calm her nerves and ended up drunk at the ceremony!

Their second ended in drama when Becky was arrested at the ceremony.

Alongside his troublemaking wives, Steve’s had a few tricky girlfriends, too. Back in 2005, a woman called Ronnie Clayton applied for a job at Street Cars. Steve was immediately smitten. Though he didn’t know that Ronnie’s ex husband was a bit of a gangster – and happened to be the owner of a rival cab firm.

He ended up being caught up as a the prime suspect in a police investigation after Ronnie knocked over a man while driving.

