Coronation Street to air tonight in ITV schedule shakeup for Platt house fire week

Coronation Street will air a rare Tuesday episode tonight (February 4) as the soap is subjected to a fresh ITV schedule change.

Last night’s episode (Monday, February 3), saw a huge fire rip through the Platt family home. Max and Toyah’s lives were put at risk.

Now, viewers will be able to find out exactly what happens next at 8pm this evening – or even earlier if watching on ITVX.

Coronation Street hit with fresh schedule change tonight

Coronation Street doesn’t usually air on Tuesday nights but tonight will be an exception. Viewers will be able to tune in from 8pm-9pm to find out what happens next after the Platt house went on fire.

Last night saw a mystery person put a lit rag through the letterbox of the house. Max and Toyah ended up badly injured as a result.

With Corrie airing tonight, fans will learn of their fates as more of the drama unfolds. For those who don’t wish to wait, the episode is already up on ITVX and has been since 7am this morning.

This rare Tuesday episode will make up for the loss of an episode this Friday (February 7).

The soap will fail to air in its usual spot due to Live FA Cup match, where Manchester United take on Leicester City.

What happens in Coronation Street tonight

Yesterday, the episode left off with a huge explosion at the Platt house. And, Max was trapped inside.

This evening, the episode picks up from this point as the emergency services pull out Max’s lifeless body from the burning building and put him into an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Toyah goes to hospital for smoke inhalation and a head wound as Leanne pulls out a box of matches from inside of her coat and worries as to how they got there.

Steve’s not impressed when Leanne lies about being at Oliver’s grave when the fire started…

Meanwhile, David promises Shona that he didn’t have anything to do with the fire but feels guilty for all the drama with Harvey’s money.

But, who started the fire? And, will Max and Toyah survive?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

