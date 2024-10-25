Coronation Street viewers are livid as the soap has been taken off air in a huge shake-up.

Soap fans hoping to sit down in front of the telly tonight (October 25) to watch the latest Corrie episode will be disappointed. Instead, the Live Women’s International Football will air which will run from 7pm until 10pm.

However, it’s not all bad news for soap fans…

The soap has been taken off air tonight (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street taken off air

The ITV1 schedule today (October 25) is set to be dominated by sports programming. Unfortunately for soap fans, this means both Corrie and Emmerdale have been taken off air.

It’s not all bad news though. Coronation Street will air Sunday, October 28 at 8pm, in a rare weekend slot.

Coronation Street fans ‘fuming’ over schedule shake-up

Reacting to the Corrie schedule shake-up, fans are not too happy. On Facebook, one person fumed: “Why oh why can’t they put football on a sports channel.”

A second chimed in and wrote: “Fuming.” A third predicted: “This will cause a stink.” Echoing their thoughts, another person penned: “I know it’s a Friday night and people have worked all week and want to settle down watch their fav program what’s on. football why.”

Jesse returned for the end of Gail’s storyline (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Gail’s exit storyline

It’s fair to say Corrie has delivered on the drama recently. Not only has sicko solicitor Joel Deering been murdered, but soap legend Gail Platt’s exit is also looming…

With this year marking 50 years of Gail on the Street, Coronation Street announced that Helen Worth would be retiring from her legendary role this year.

Promising fans a happy ending for Gail, the soap then delighted everyone with the news that a former Weatherfield face would be returning to the soap as part of Gail’s final storyline.

Gail suffers heart attack

Jesse Chadwick appeared on the cobbles a few weeks ago, after meeting Gail in Thailand.

Since his return, however, Sarah and David have grown highly suspicious of him, particularly with Sarah even accusing him of stealing Damon’s money. Although Gail’s track record of husbands hasn’t been great, it appears Jesse is alright. Certainly can’t doubt his affection for her.

Meanwhile, he stumbled upon Damon’s money, which was stashed in Gail’s cupboard. However, things took a turn when Gail suffered a heart attack – and fortunately survived.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

