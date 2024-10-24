Coronation Street fans demand to know where Max’s girlfriend Sabrina vanished to following Lauren reunion

In Coronation Street, Max Turner and Lauren Bolton have decided to give their young love another go despite Max having previously been with Sabrina.

Sounds great! But fans were left confused as Max appears to have a long-forgotten girlfriend, who didn’t get proper closure.

So, where is Sabrina Adetiba?

Sabrina appeared to disappear from the soap (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Max and Sabrina’s relationship

Sabrina first appeared on the cobbles in June 2023. She is the sister of Gav Adetiba. He was in the youth offenders alongside Max.

At first, they had tension, but they became friends soon after. While Gav was away, a homeless Sabrina was squatting in his empty flat.

Max came knocking at the door in 2023. She pretended to be Gav’s girlfriend, Bec, to stop Max from informing Gav she was there.

Sabrina and Max hit it off, and went on several dates. They exchanged flirty chat, which led to Max feeling guilty about being with his friend’s girlfriend.

He wasn’t long out of a relationship with his estranged ex-girlfriend, Lauren Bolton. Lauren was the daughter of Reece, who played a key role in the extremist group Max was embroiled in, which led to his custody sentence.

It turns out Gav was okay with the relationship, as it was his sister. Max and Sabrina were free to grow their relationship. They even became close friends with Lauren, and later Bobby.

Lauren and Max rekindled their love (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Max and Lauren

However, Sabrina slowly left the soap after breaking up with Max. She felt jealous as Max was torn between her and Lauren, especially as the truth of Lauren’s grooming trauma was announced.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, October 23), Lauren confessed she wanted to try again with Max, after some encouragement from Bobby.

The pair had clear feelings after Lauren rejected Bobby but did not want to admit it due to the immense stress Lauren and baby Frankie are under.

However, fans were left confused as to where Sabrina had gone. Her breakup with Max was not made clear, and she appears to have left the cobbles entirely.

She even had a run-in with abuser Joel Deering, but made a lucky escape as she didn’t fall for his charms.

Where is Sabrina?

One Facebook fan wrote: “When did he break up with Sabrina?” While another responded: “I think when Lauren went missing Sabrina left him.”

A third asked: “But where is Sabrina? They don’t just disappear…” A fourth noted: “I was thinking the same thing but teenagers do jump from one relationship to another.”

Another viewer penned: “I didn’t see the episode where Max split from Sabrina, but hopefully it works with Max and Lauren. They’re cute together and she’s been through a lot.”

It seems that Max has broken up with Sabrina, with actress Luana Santos confirming that she’s finished filming her final scenes on the soap. So, it looks like we could’ve already seen the last of the character…

