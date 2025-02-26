Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent teases Sophie Webster return six years after exit: ‘I’d love to go back’

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent has suggested that she’d be up for a return to the soap as Sophie Webster.

The actress left the soap in 2019 as her character Sophie went off to travel the world with Kate Connor

But now, Brooke has shared her desire to head back to the cobbles once more.

Brooke is up for returning (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent on potential Sophie Webster return

Over five years since she left Corrie, Brooke Vincent has now provided some hope that her character Sophie could soon return to the soap.

Brooke initially left the soap in 2019 at the time of welcoming her son Mexx into the world. Her character Sophie was written out of the soap, going travelling, in response to Brooke’s pregnancy.

Also in her time away from the soap, Brooke has also given birth to son Monroe.

Now, asked by Charlotte Dawson on the Naughty Corner Podcast whether she’d return to Corrie, Brooke shared: “I think I would, I think now the kids are a little bit older and they’re going to start school.

“I’d love to go back.”

Sophie’s dad Kevin has cancer (Credit: ITV)

How could Sophie Webster return to Weatherfield?

Currently on the cobbles, Sophie’s dad Kevin Webster has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

He’s recently undergone surgery to have his testicle removed, with further tests being carried out to see whether the surgery had been successful.

Sophie and her sister Rosie were recently mentioned by Sally and Kevin, with Kevin admitting that the girls would need to be informed of his cancer in case their future children had the gene.

Sally then told Kevin that she’d be the one to tell them, and that he shouldn’t worry as they were looking to be a long way off from having children.

With Kevin’s brother Carl heading to the soap soon, could Sophie return too? It would make sense!