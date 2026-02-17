Coronation Street spoilers for Wed, Feb 18: Debbie has a heart to heart with Paula, and Maggie makes a confession

Coronation Street spoilers for Wednesday, February 18, see Debbie take a risky gamble behind bars as she reaches out to prison rival Paula – but will her kindness come back to haunt her?

Meanwhile, Megan and Will realise time is running out as they try to win Sam Blakeman over.

Here’s a full look at what’s coming up in Coronation Street on Wednesday.

Debbie tries to settle into prison life (Credit: ITV)

1. Debbie tries to comfort Paula

Prison life turns explosive for Debbie when Paula storms into her cell in a highly emotional state. Already on edge, Debbie finds herself listening as Paula pours her heart out, revealing her boyfriend has dumped her and is now locked up for aggravated burglary.

Trying to keep the peace, Debbie offers a tentative show of compassion. But in a place where weakness can be dangerous, her attempt at kindness could be badly misjudged. With tensions simmering and trust in short supply, Debbie may have just created a powerful enemy rather than easing the situation.

2. Ronnie demands answers in Coronation Street spoilers

Back on the outside, Debbie can no longer avoid the truth she’s been hiding. When Ronnie and Kevin come to visit, she finally admits what Carl Webster has believed – she is his mother.

The confession leaves Ronnie reeling. Furious and blindsided, he storms off determined to confront Carl. But when the two finally come face to face, will Ronnie’s anger spill over… or will he begin to grasp just how complicated this family secret really is?

3. Megan and Will make their move on Sam

Sam is convinced Megan has something to hide and he’s done playing nice. Letting himself into the salon flat, he gives her a terrifying shock. After Megan leaves, Sam subtly rearranges a shelf, deliberately leaving clues that he’s been there.

Spooked, Megan tells Will about the break-in and admits Sam is clearly onto them. Realising they’re under pressure, Will quickly starts plotting their next step. But can they really stay one step ahead when Sam is already inside their world?

Rita and Brian clash with Hope (Credit: ITV)

4. Mal plays a careful game

Mal continues his slow-burning charm offensive, this time turning his attention to Chesney. Casually asking about Bernie’s favourite crystal, he disguises his interest as friendly curiosity.

But is Mal genuinely smitten, or is this all part of a calculated plan to manipulate Bernie for his own ends?

5. Rita steps in to help

Elsewhere, Lily proudly heads off on her very first paper round – only to dump the papers straight into a bin. Spotting an opportunity, Hope retrieves them and returns them to Rita, earning herself some unexpected praise.

Riding her luck, Hope asks Rita for help with her Duke of Edinburgh award, but quickly undoes her good work with a tactless comment about Rita’s age.

6. Maggie comes clean in Coronation Street spoilers

Maggie drops a bombshell when she admits to Ben and Eva that she deliberately put Lauren on the rota to ruin her date with Ollie. But what’s really driving Maggie’s interference – and how far is she prepared to go to control other people’s lives?

