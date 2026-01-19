Coronation Street spoilers for Tue, Jan 20: Megan plays a dangerous game, and late Hayley ‘returns’ to give Carla some advice

There’s drama on and off the cobbles in Coronation Street spoilers for Tuesday, January 20, as Ben is struck down with worrying chest pains and whisked to hospital, leaving his loved ones fearing the worst.

Elsewhere, Roy reflects on the anniversary of Hayley’s death and offers Carla some heartfelt advice.

Here’s everything going down in Weatherfield on Tuesday.

Ben is taken to hospital (Credit: ITV)

1. Ben is rushed to hospital in Coronation Street spoilers

While Eva and Maggie are busy hurling verbal pint glasses across the Rovers, Ben quietly heads off to deal with a beer delivery. But mid-lift, disaster strikes as he suddenly clutches his chest and turns ghostly pale.

Back in the pub, Leanne tries to seal the deal with a £160k offer for Maggie’s share, only for Maggie to shut her down flat. Seconds later, chaos erupts when Leanne’s bag catches on a bar stool and Maggie is sent sprawling. The Rovers descends into mayhem.

Amid the commotion, Eva spots Ben looking unwell, drenched in sweat and barely able to stand. When he admits he’s been suffering heart palpitations, Eva doesn’t hesitate and calls an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Will is already at the hospital with a poorly Megan. With two emergencies unfolding at once, could this be the moment when long-buried secrets finally come out?

Carla has a lot to think about (Credit: ITV)

2. Hayley’s memory brings wisdom and warmth

Over at the café, Roy tells Lisa it’s the anniversary of Hayley’s death and that he plans to visit the boating lake where he scattered her ashes.

In his gentle way, Roy also encourages Carla to mend fences with Lisa, saying Hayley would want them both to be happy. Carla tenderly reminds him that Hayley would want the same for him too. It’s a quiet but emotional exchange that proves Hayley’s influence is still being felt.

3. Jodie causes trouble at No.8 in Coronation Street spoilers

At No.8, Jodie offers to help Lily with her self-portrait, but can’t resist rewriting the family narrative, painting Shona as the villain of the piece. She may not be an artist, but she certainly knows how to stir things up.

Kevin struggles to cope (Credit: ITV)

4. Kevin smashes up his living room

Kevin arrives home and is hit by a wave of nostalgia as he looks at an old photo of himself and Debbie from happier times. The memories quickly turn bitter, and before long he’s venting his anger on the living room, tearing it apart in a furious outburst.

Tyrone, who follows him in, is left stunned as Kevin completely loses control. When the dust settles, Kevin admits he’s at breaking point, worn down by heartbreak and exhaustion.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

